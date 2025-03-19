EastEnders fans have picked up on a ‘longing’ look between Harry Mitchell, and his ex-girlfriend Shireen’s brother Asad – and they’re convinced there’s more to the relationship than meets the eye.

Warning: EastEnders spoilers follow.

Newcomer to the long-running BBC soap Asad Bashar (Aslan Amjad) made his first appearance on 17 March, turning up somewhat unexpectedly to reunite with Harry – who had been dating Asad’s sister Shireen, until the latter’s disappearance four years prior.

EastEnders viewers now know that Nicola (Harry’s mother) caused Shireen’s disappearance due to a confession from the matriarch, but they don’t know why.

But following the most recent episode of the soap, theories have started to form, after viewers witnessed a chemistry between Harry and Asad that seemed too intense to just be a friendship.

When Asad reappears in Walford, all he knows is that Harry and Shireen had had a fierce argument, with the latter disappearing, never to be seen again; the Asad and Harry reunite, and tell each other that they missed the other.

That’s when viewers picked up on a particularly “longing” stare.

“I definitely got the feeling that Harry Mitchell either had a fling, or at least has feelings, for his ex-girlfriend’s brother,” one wrote. “That look Harry gave him was definitely a “longing” look.”

The same user added, “Get yourself someone who looks at you the way that Harry Mitchell looks at his ex-girlfriend’s brother, Asad.”

Get yourself someone who looks at you the way that Harry Mitchell looks at his ex-girlfriend's brother, Asad #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/B6uCDtXAeY — Dan 🏳️‍🌈 🇮🇪 🇯🇲 (@SunnydaleDaniel) March 17, 2025

Others have picked up on the potential queer subplot in EastEnders, too.

“That was not a platonic look,” one wrote. Another added, “Very much thought the same, there was something about that look.”

A third added, “Yeah when that guy picked up the spanner and started working he was all over it.”

If Harry and Asad really were romantically involved, that could have thrown a potential spanner in the works with Shireen.

Did Shireen discover her boyfriend’s affair with her brother, and did Nicola have her killed to cover it up? Only time will tell…

EastEnders airs on Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.