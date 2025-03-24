TV

Rylan, robots and exploding spiders: A scene-by-scene breakdown of the new Doctor Who trailer

The brand-new Doctor Who trailer is a wild ride (BBC)

The BBC just released a brand new trailer for the upcoming 2025 season of Doctor Who, and it’s a visual feast – as well as a truly wild ride.

The 15th series, featuring queer superstar Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor, has been marketed as ‘season two’ due to production changes and Disney+ acquiring international broadcasting rights for the long-running sci-fi show. It will premiere on 12 April 2025 at 8am on iPlayer: so not long to wait now.

The trailer introduces new companion Belinda, and we find out she believes she’s been gone from Earth for only two hours. In reality, it’s been six months since her departure. But what else do we learn?

Let’s break it down.

The TARDIS flying in space.
Okay so it’s beautiful.

Belinda
If I had a pound for every time the Doctor said goodbye to a blonde haired companion only to meet his next companion, a medical professional, in the next season I would have £2. Which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it’s happened twice. 

For real though, I’m so excited to have a companion who isn’t massively thrilled to be travelling. Belinda is giving Tegan vibes already and I’m here for it.

An alien planet
Why is this reminding me of Skaro a little bit? Hmm.

Red robots on an alien planet
Those lil’ red robots look cute. I bet they’re menaces.

You may like to watch

Another shot from the alien planet.
Get a room, Doctor.

Belinda in the TARDIS
You need to get me home.’ Belinda, something tells me that isn’t happening anytime soon.

The Interstellar Song Contest
Interstellar Song Contest? Oh it’s gonna get gay. How is Rylan there? Is he immortal?

It's 2007.
What year is this?

2007.

Oh, Russell T Davies is reaaaally trying to go back to Doctor Who’s peak, isn’t he?

The Doctor fixing the TARDIS.
Is the TARDIS broken? Why?

Two aliens who have never heard of earth
Never heard of Earth? Does that mean something has happened to it? IS RUBY OKAY?!

Sad Ruby
RUBY DOESN’T LOOK OKAY.

Alan Cumming's character
I love him and I know he’s going to make The Doctor’s life hell.

Animated Doctor and Belinda
Scooby Doo tea.

Anti-mavity
Looks like some anti-mavity shenanigans.

The Doctor looking dapper
Our entire reality is in danger.’ Oh god. Something is afoot. 

Another space shot
Again. Beautiful.

The Doctor looking concerned
I promised that I would keep you safe.’ PROMISED? Past tense? Belinda if you die I will riot.

Someone being exterminated?
This is giving exterminate. Daleks? Probably not but… What if?

Scary monster
Me on 12th April at 8am.

UNIT
UNIT’s back. Hopefully everyone fighting is 18 and over. No more putting children in danger please, Kate.

A giant spider
BIG SCARY SPIDER.

A giant spider exploding
BIG SCARY SPIDER BLOWING UP.

Another space shot
This rocket is camp.

So, what now?

This trailer doesn’t give much away. But we do know Belinda isn’t going to be thrilled to be travelling with The Doctor. She also looks like she can hold her own. Excited to see that kind of dynamic.

It also looks like we’re in for some more reality-bending shennanigans this season. We had similar last year in the finale and in Jinkx Monsoon’s “The Devil’s Chord?” So is all as it seems? I don’t think so.

And I have a big feeling Mrs Flood has something to do with it…

I guess we’ll find out on 12 April.

Doctor Who returns on 12 April on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney+ for the rest of the world.

