RuPaul’s Drag Race and All Stars icon LaLa Ri has revealed that he ‘will be back’ to drag after seemingly leaving the art form behind just four months ago.

Note: As per LaLa Ri’s Instagram bio at the time of reporting, ‘he/him’ pronouns have been used throughout this article.

There’s no experience quite like the LaLa Ri experience; that much, RuPaul’s Drag Race fans know to be true. The Atlanta-based performer first appeared on season 13 of the mega-franchise’s flagship series in 2021, snatching our hearts and the title of Miss Congeniality along the way.

Lala was eliminated far too soon, but quickly returned for the eighth series of All Stars in 2023, where the queen was eliminated in fifth place, but won the title ‘Queen of the Fame Games’

Then, in late 2024, he seemingly eliminated himself from drag altogether anymore with a cryptic message on social media reading indicating that he was “leaving [it] behind.”

But happily, more bag looks may be on the horizon, after Lala hinted on his Instagram Story today (23 March) that he “will be back” soon.

“Y’all favorite homegirl will be back in a couple of months,” he wrote. “She just needed to be revived.”

And thank RuPaul for that. The word choice ‘revived’, seems to be referencing both the star’s drag persona name, and a recent tour from the performer named Rivival.

The Drag Race star also posted on X, writing both, “Sometimes you just need a good break,” and “RIVIVED” in separate posts.

His Instagram Story was preceded by another meme, indicating that LaLa had ‘eliminated herself’ from drag via All Stars lipstick – but that “THEE LaLa Ri” is set to return.

LaLa originally wrote in November 2024 that he was “leaving [drag] behind,” but would continue to perform out of ‘drag’, using ‘he/ him’ pronouns.

“Stepping into this new chapter has been such a wild and thrilling ride. I may be leaving the drag behind, but trust me, The LaLa Ri Experience is still very much alive and serving!

“Can’t wait to keep evolving and giving y’all even more.”

LaLa then later gave a longer interview to Entertainment Weekly, explaining, “I’m removing myself from the drag character. I’m basically removing the drag essence. I feel like drag places us in a box as artists and entertainers, and sometimes you’re limited to what you can do artistically.

“I never intended to have a full-fledged drag career. I was pushed into doing drag. I never wanted to do drag for myself. I was already in the entertainment industry as a dancer and choreographer. I was doing music before drag. Drag was just a different outlet for me to perform.

“It blew up, I got on RuPaul’s Drag Race and it took off from there. It was like: ‘I guess I’ve got to stick with this for a while’.”

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 air on Fridays on MTV in the US and WOWPresents Plus internationally.

