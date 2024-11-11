RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 Miss Congeniality and All Stars 8 icon Lala Ri has told fans she is ‘leaving drag behind’ in a cryptic message posted to her Instagram.

Icon, legend and creator of the worst Ball look in Drag Race herstory, Ms. Lala Ri, first burst onto our screens during the thirteenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2020. Though she placed in 10th, the bald baddie became a firm fan favourite, even snatching the season’s Miss Congeniality title.

Lala Ri later returned alongside season 13 sister Kandy Muse for All Stars 8, placing fifth, winning the season’s Fame Games Variety Extravaganza and subsequent retroactive fan vote The Fame Games.

But despite all her success in drag, it seems that the Atlanta diva is “leaving drag behind” – though she is still performing.

Under a video of Ri dancing to her song “Bad B***h Tip”, posted to Instagram, the queen wrote, “This moment.

“Stepping into this new chapter has been such a wild and thrilling ride. I may be leaving the drag behind, but trust me, The LaLa Ri Experience is still very much alive and serving!

“Can’t wait to keep evolving and giving y’all even more.”

The last picture of the Drag Race star actually in drag on her Instagram page is dated from July, this year.

Fans in the comments have encouraged this ‘next chapter’.

“You’re the ONE, baby,” one wrote, and another added, “The drag is there, whatever gender!!! You can’t stop fabulous.”

“I’m here for it! Next chapter will be iconic,” another wrote.

Lala Ri is not the only Drag Race alumna to have stepped back from the world of drag, even temporarily.

All Stars 3 winner Trixie Mattel recently returned from a several-months long hiatus, and Drag Race UK season three champion Krystal Versace similarly spoke about feeling burnt out.

Drag Race OG Ongina also announced a ‘break’ from drag, and season three star Venus D-Lite hinted at a similar move.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs on BBC iPlayer from 8pm every Thursday.

