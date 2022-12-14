Graham Norton is hosting a live variety show – and it sounds iconic.

The presenter will headline an evening of stand-up comedy, music and drag at London’s O2 Arena.

It’s part of the Just For Laughs festival which takes place between 3-5 March.

Tickets for the live show are now available from Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

He will be joined by comedian Joe Lycett, Drag Race stars Bianca Del Rio and Danny Beard and Strictly star Jayde Adams at the O2 Arena on 3 March.

Norton said: “I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing comedy event. I can guarantee people a night of big names and even bigger laughs. London in 2023 just got a whole lot funnier!”

Lycett recently made headlines for threatening to shred £10,000 if David Beckham didn’t renounce his multi-million pound deal with World Cup host Qatar, a country which criminalises homosexualiry.

The comedian pretended to shred the cash after receiving no public response from Beckham – though he later revealed the money had been donated to LGBTQ+ charities.

While Danny Beard was recently crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series four, beating Cheddar Gorgeous in the lipsync finale.

Other events taking place across the festival’s weekend include standup comedy at indigo at the O2, which has the likes of Aisling Bea and Suzi Ruffell on its lineup.

More names making appearances at the festival include Katherine Ryan, Rosie Jones, Felicity Ward, Ed Gamble and Britain’s Got Talent comedian, Nabil Abudulrashid, with others to be announced.

To get tickets for The Graham Norton Variety show and other Just For Laughs events head to Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the variety show start from £54, plus booking fees.