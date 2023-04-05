Talk show host Graham Norton will be returning to his roots for Amazon Prime Video’s first Irish series, LOL: Last One Laughing.

The six-part comedy reality series will be filmed in Dublin later this year before rolling out across the platform in early 2024.

The beloved chat show presenter will bring together 10 of Ireland’s best comedic talents “to make each other laugh by using every comedic tool in the box… without cracking a smile themselves”.

There will be celebrity cameos scattered throughout as the contestants battle it out to keep a straight face, with the star who can hold out the longest ultimately being crowned the champion.

“I’m thrilled to be working on home ground for the first time in many, many years,” Norton said in a statement.

“I’m so proud of our comedy culture and it’s wonderful to have a platform to showcase Irish talent to a global audience. I can’t wait to see what our comedy masterminds do to get the laughter going.”

Graham Norton will be hosting a new show. (BBC/So Television/Christopher Baines)

The series is the latest adaptation of the hit Japanese game show, Documental, which was created by and stars Hitoshi Matsumoto.

Amazon Studios’ Dan Grabiner said: “Graham Norton and Last One Laughing is a match made in heaven. Ireland is home to world-class comedy and a booming television scene – we can’t wait to celebrate and be part of that, with our first Irish original production.”

Best known for his late-night BBC chat show series and as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, the host is no stranger to the comedy world. In March, he fronted a star-studded variety show in London featuring the likes Joe Lycett, Jayde Adams and Bianca Del Rio.

Norton has also been vocal about gay and trans rights throughout his career. In October, he was hounded off Twitter for telling people to listen to trans people rather than to JK Rowling.

Norton, who married Jonathan McLeod in an extravagant ceremony at Bantry House, County Cork, last year, will also be part of the presenting line-up for the Eurovision Song Contest next month.