Former gay porn star Mickey Taylor is being sued in a defamation case after allegedly accusing JustFor. Fans creator Dominic Ford of being a “rapist” on Twitter.

Taylor, whose real name is Marcus Stones, faces libel damages of up to £60,000 for allegedly defaming Ford, real name Jack Aaronson, after he posted a series of tweets in June 2020.

In the tweets Aaronson, who founded JustFor. Fans – a self-publishing fan platform for porn content online – says Stones accused him of having “raped models”.

But Stones, who describes himself as a “mixed-race, pansexual, British Jamaican man”, denies Aaronson’s defamation claim.

Overseen by justice Julian Knowles, the London-based trial is ongoing and due to end on Thursday (15 December).

Jonathan Price, who is leading Mr Stones’ legal team, said Stones was a student who worked as a model and adult performer for around seven years until August 2020.

Price told the court that Stones had experienced “racism and homophobia” and felt he had a “sense of duty” to “speak out for others who experience injustice and are not heard”.

Barrister Gervase de Wilde, who is leading Mr Aaronson’s legal team, told the judge: “(Mr Aaronson’s) claim is over a series of incredibly serious false allegations, published by (Mr Stones) on social media about (Mr Aaronson’s) conduct, beginning on 14 June 2020, principally that (Mr Aaronson) is responsible for the rape of multiple individuals.”

Wilde described his client as a “United States-based internet entrepreneur” who worked in the “part of the industry related to gay pornography”.

He said: “The publications were made as an act of revenge by (Mr Stones), in the hours after a disagreement between the parties on an unrelated issue.”

Alongside the damages, Aaronson is seeking an injunction against Stones to prevent further claims about him being made.

Prior to launching JustFor. Fans in 2018 Aaronson worked in the porn industry under the pseudonym Dominic Ford. He also operated his own porn studio for almost a decade.