Girls Aloud ‘invite’ Olly Alexander to perform at their reunion tour

Girls Aloud will reportedly be joined by Olly Alexander during select dates on their upcoming reunion tour across the UK and Ireland.

The band are reuniting for The Girls Aloud Show, which will see them perform a huge run of arena shows this May and June.

And according to reports, Olly Alexander – who is representing the UK at Eurovision 2024 – will join Cheryl, Nadine, Nicola and Kimberley during the run the run.

While schedules are still being worked out, the group are “really keen to make it happen”, according to sources at The Sun.

“Their tour kicks off in a few weeks and they have asked Olly if he would like to make a surprise appearance at one of the dates.

“He brought out Kimberley and Nicola during his Mighty Hoopla festival set last year and it went down a storm,” the source said. “They’d love to relive that moment on stage as a full group.”

You may like to watch

Thank you for the wellness check texts regarding the surprise appearance of Girls Aloud’s Kimba and Nicola during the Years & Years set at Mighty Hoopla. Yes, I was there to witness. No, I’m not well. pic.twitter.com/kzZsuTr3td — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) June 4, 2023

“They want Olly to get his bounce back and think him coming out to perform with them would be the perfect tonic,” referring to the calls for Olly to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest over the participation of Israel.

It would see the “Dizzy” singer repay the favour, after Nicola and Kimberley joined him during his headline set at Mighty Hoopla in 2023.

The pair joined Olly to perform “Call the Shots” and “The Promise”, leading to fans hoping for a Girls Aloud reunion.

The tour, described as a “celebration of Sarah, our music and our incredible fans” was officially confirmed in November 2023.

It will begin on 17 May in Dublin and head to the likes of Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Liverpool as well as Brighton Pride.

Tickets for their UK and Ireland reunion tour are now available to buy from Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 17 May in Dublin and head to venues across the UK and Ireland, with five dates planned at London’s O2 Arena in June.