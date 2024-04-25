My Neighbour Totoro announces West End run and ticket details.

My Neighbour Totoro is heading to the West End in 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The production will open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre for a 34-week run from 8 March to 2 November.

Priority booking will open from 29 April, with the general sale starting on 3 May both via lwtheatres.co.uk.

Adapted by Tom Morton-Smith (Oppenheimer) from Hayao Miyazaki’s 1988 animated feature film, the production is directed by Phelim McDermott.

The show originally opened at the Barbican in London, breaking the venue’s box office record for the most tickets sold in a single day.

My Neighbour Totoro had its premiere at the Barbican Centre. (Manuel Harlan (c) RSC, with Nippon TV)

Following its global premiere in October 2022, the show received crucial and audience acclaim and won six Olivier Awards and five WhatsOnStage Awards.

It returned to the Barbican Centre in autumn 2023 for a strictly limited run, closing in March 2024.

But now fans will get the chance to catch the award-winning production on London’s West End.

The show is “an enchanting coming-of-age story exploring the magical fantasy world of childhood and the transformative power of imagination, as it follows one extraordinary summer in the lives of sisters Satsuki and Mei”.

Ahead of My Neighbour Totoro tickets going on sale you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get My Neighbour Totoro tickets

My Neighbour Totoro tickets go on general sale from 9am on 3 May via the LW Theatres website.

Fans can get access to priority booking, which begins on 29 April. This is available to those who sign up to the LW Theatres mailing list. You can do this via lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/my-neighbour-totoro.

You’ll be emailed details on how to access the presale.

Ticket prices for the show will be confirmed when they go on presale.

This is the full schedule for My Neighbour Totoro at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

It will open on 8 March and run until 2 November, 2025 with both evening, matinee and assisted performances taking place across the run:

Tuesday – Saturday, 7pm performances from 8 March

Monday, 7pm performances on 10, 17, 24 and 31 March

Thursday and Saturday 2pm performances from 22 March

Sunday 2pm performances from 13 April

Audio Described Performances:

18 May, 2pm (Touch Tour, 12 – 12.30pm)

19 July, 2pm (Touch Tour, 12 – 12.30pm)

17 August, 2pm (Touch Tour, 12 – 12.30pm)

11 October, 2pm (Touch Tour, 12 – 12.30pm)

Captioned Performances:

17 May, 2pm

20 July, 2pm

16 August, 2pm

12 October, 2pm

Chilled Performance:

3 July, 2pm

Relaxed Performance with Integrated BSL Interpreter: