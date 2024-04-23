Kygo announces 2024 world tour dates with special guests

Kygo has announced details of a headline world tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The DJ and producer will perform arena shows across the UK, Europe and North America alongside special guests.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 26 April via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

He says “part one” of the world tour will begin on 7 September in Denver and head to the likes of Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

He’ll then take the tour to Europe with dates in Copenhagen, Berlin, Budapest, Vienna, Amsterdam and Paris to name a few.

You may like to watch

Kygo’s tour will finish up with shows at Dublin’s 3Arena and London’s O2 Arena in December.

Across the run he’ll be joined by special guests including Zara Larsson, Sofi Tukker, Gryffin and Sam Feldt who will perform alongside Kygo during his set.

He’s due to release his self-titled fifth studio album in 2024, which is likely to feature hit single “Whatever” with Ava Max and recently released track “For Life” with Zak Abel and Nile Rodgers.

Ahead of Kygo tickets going on sale, you can find out the full tour schedule and presale details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale from 10am local time on 26 April via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

A number of presales are taking place across the week, this includes a fan presale from 10am local time on 24 April with the code: KYGO24.

There’s also Spotify, Live Nation and O2 presales taking place for various dates and you can check your local listing below for more details.