Radio 2 In The Park confirms venue and dates for 2024.

Radio 2 In The Park has confirmed details for the 2024 edition of the festival including venue and dates.

The annual music event will return on 7-8 September, taking place in Moor Park in Preston, which was confirmed by presenter Richie Anderson.

Preston’s Moor Park has a history of hosting BBC live events, with BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend being held there back in 2007.

It’s also been confirmed that the lineup for Radio 2 In The Park 2024 will be announced in early June.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “I’m delighted that this year’s Radio 2 In The Park will take place in Preston.

Following last year’s epic extravaganza in Leicester, we can’t wait to head north with our fantastic family of Radio 2 presenters, as well as some of the most loved music artists on the planet, to party with the good people of Lancashire!”

The 2023 edition of the festival took place in Victoria Park in Leicester with headline sets from Kylie Minogue and Tears For Fears.

Other names who appeared across the weekend included Jessie Ware, The Pretenders, Rick Astley, James Blunt, Busted and Simply Red.

You can find out everything we know so far about tickets for Radio 2 In The Park below.

When do Radio 2 In The Park tickets go on sale?

Similar to previous years tickets for In The Park will be released the same week that the lineup is announced.

Last year they were released via Ticketmaster, with prices ranging between £54 for general admission and £140 for enhanced arena tickets.

Who’s on the lineup?

This will be confirmed in early June, and festivalgoers can expect some of the biggest names in music to perform at the event.

Previous headliners have included Pet Shop Boys, Take That, Westlife, Manic Street Preachers, Blondie and Shania Twain.