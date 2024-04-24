RuPaul's Drag Race star Sapphira Cristál announces headline tour.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Sapphira Cristál has announced a huge headline North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The season 16 finalist and Miss Congeniality winner will embark on The Cristál Ball Tour this summer, which is “a magical musical comedy extravaganza unlike any other”.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am local time on 25 April via ticketmaster.com and sapphiracristal.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the tour, she said: “The Cristál Ball Tour is a magical musical comedy extravaganza! It’s a funny, interactive, audience-driven show about my life, complete with songs off my upcoming album and humorous anecdotes of things I’ve experienced.

“I sing, perform, dance, and give you a guided glimpse into the crystal ball that is Sapphira Cristál.”

The Cristál Ball will open on 11 July in Vancouver and head to the likes of Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Houston and Chicago across the summer.

She will then headline shows in Toronto, Washington and New York before finishing up with a hometown show in Philadelphia on 29 August.

The queen recently reached the finale of season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race alongside Plane Jane and Nymphia Wind.

She faced Nymphia in the final lipsync to Kylie Minogue’s iconic hit “Padam Padam”, and eventually placed as runner-up after an incredible run.

This year she’s also heading out on a headline UK tour, with dates planned for Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, London, Cardiff, Glasgow and Belfast.

You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details for Sapphira Cristál’s headline tour below.

How to get tickets

A presale is currently taking place for those who signed up to the mailing list on the website.

While tickets for her UK headline tour are available to buy from itdevents.co.uk.

Tickets for the tour are priced between $45-$156, with the higher price including a meet and greet with Sapphira.