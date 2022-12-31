Dentist confirms they can tell if you’ve given a blow job recently. Yes, really

A dentist has confirmed your worst fear – that they might be able to tell if you’ve given oral sex recently.

The unsettling news came after one TikTok user wrote in a now-viral video: “Just found out the dentists can find out whether someone has given [head] or not i’m screaminggggg.”

Internet users were unsurprisingly gagged by the revelation, and started a search to find out whether the horrifying claim had any truth behind it.

We’re sorry to report that yes, it does.

TikTok dentist @thescumbagdad responded to the video to put the world out of its misery and reveal how they know.

“Yeah, sometimes we can tell,” the dentist said. “And it’s usually bruising on the soft palate called petechiae. But unless the patient’s really young or shows signs of abuse, we don’t care.”

In his video, the dentist showed a photo of the roof of someone’s mouth with a pretty large, light pink bruise on it. Suffice to say, it looks a little sore.

According to a second dentist, TikTok user @mandimaeee, the bruising only tends to appear if the incident in question has been “a little bit aggressive”, which will put absolutely no one at ease.

Viral dentist Dr. Huzefa Kapadia, whose videos have amassed more than 40 million likes, explained how palatal petechiae can also be caused by, ahem, sucking too many lollipops.

“If you like, let’s say, sucking on a lollipop. One or two here or there, not a big deal. But let’s say you like to suck on multiple, multiple, multiple, multiple lollipops all the time — you got a problem,” he said.

Shook to their core, TikTok users discussed how the news might impact their future oral endeavours.

“MY DAD IS MY DENTIST OH GOD,” one person wrote, while another said: “My dentist is hot so I guess he can take a hint.”

So in layman’s terms, too much sucking can bruise the roof of your mouth.

However, it’s not all bad news. The ‘blow job bruise’ lasts just as long as any other bruise and should clear up within a week or so.