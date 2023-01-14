Alan Sugar is facing criticism after he weighed in on an EastEnders storyline and showed how little he knows about HIV.

An ongoing storyline in the soap has seen Zack (James Farrar) finding out that a friend he previously shared needles with has tested positive for HIV.

The revelation will lead to Zack – whose partner is expecting a baby – confronting his own fears and taking a HIV test as the storyline plays out in the coming weeks.

The businessman and media personality decided to weigh in on the storyline on Twitter, but he immediately faced backlash for sharing incorrect information about the virus.

“So Zack might be HIV positive,” Sugar tweeted.

“If he is then the baby growing inside Tiffany could also be HIV. If Zack gets tested and he is positive, he will have to tell Tiffany, she will have to decide if to [sic] terminate the pregnancy.”

Alan Sugar told to educate himself on HIV

Since Sugar posted the tweet on Thursday (12 January), countless people have replied to explain that his understanding of HIV is flawed.

When on effective treatment, a pregnant person living with HIV is highly unlikely to pass the virus on to their child – a vital piece of information Sugar has apparently missed.

@BASHH_UK would love to tell you more. 1) Tiffany may have HIV- she’ll have a test around 12 weeks pregnant @isoss_ucl 2) if she does, effective treatment would almost certainly mean baby doesn’t get HIV 3) she may choose termination for any reason 4) don’t assume HIV from Zack — Matt Phillips (@Prof_Matt_P) January 14, 2023

You can be HIV+ and have babies who are not.



Life with HIV is very very different now. Science is amazing. — Divina De Campo stream DECODED (@Divinadecampo) January 14, 2023

This is why EastEnders' new HIV storyline is so important.



Millions will learn about how much medical progress has been made in the fight against HIV. Including that people living with HIV can and do have children who are HIV-negative (even when diagnosed during pregnancy). https://t.co/k3Iuft3X0d — Terrence Higgins Trust (@THTorguk) January 13, 2023

First of all, what?! Secondly – sharing misinformation about #HIV is not cute @Lord_Sugar, perhaps use your huge platform to raise awareness!! Educate yourself before commenting on things you clearly know nothing about… https://t.co/UGByXPejJO — Amy Anzel (@amyanzel) January 14, 2023

Matthew Hodson, executive director of aidsmap, expressed frustration at Sugar’s comments.

“It’s frustrating when people with a huge platform share information about HIV that is inaccurate and likely to perpetuate stigma,” Hodson said.

Lord Alan Sugar speaks at Pendulum Summit, World’s Leading Business and Self-Empowerment Summit, in Dublin Convention Center. On Thursday, January 10, 2019, in Dublin. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty)

“A child will only be born with HIV if the mother is living with HIV. If someone is pregnant and discovers they have HIV they will be advised to start treatment immediately.

“If a mother is on effective treatment it is most likely that the child will be born without HIV. On treatment the risk of passing HIV on to the child is one in 1,000.”

Getting tested and, if you have HIV, getting treatment, is the best way to prevent HIV-related illness or AIDS and is vital to end this epidemic.

Hodson pointed out that a person who is on effective treatment cannot pass the virus on through sex.

“This means that people who are living with HIV can have sex, without condoms, and create families without any risk of passing HIV on to their partner or to the child.

“Knowing that there is no risk is liberating for those who live with HIV. All efforts should be made to share this message as widely as possible.”

Hodson said outdated “fears and ignorance” about HIV create “barriers to testing”.

“Getting tested and, if you have HIV, getting treatment, is the best way to prevent HIV-related illness or AIDS and is vital to end this epidemic.”