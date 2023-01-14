Alan Sugar weighs in on EastEnders HIV storyline and misses a glaringly obvious point
Alan Sugar is facing criticism after he weighed in on an EastEnders storyline and showed how little he knows about HIV.
An ongoing storyline in the soap has seen Zack (James Farrar) finding out that a friend he previously shared needles with has tested positive for HIV.
The revelation will lead to Zack – whose partner is expecting a baby – confronting his own fears and taking a HIV test as the storyline plays out in the coming weeks.
The businessman and media personality decided to weigh in on the storyline on Twitter, but he immediately faced backlash for sharing incorrect information about the virus.
“So Zack might be HIV positive,” Sugar tweeted.
“If he is then the baby growing inside Tiffany could also be HIV. If Zack gets tested and he is positive, he will have to tell Tiffany, she will have to decide if to [sic] terminate the pregnancy.”
Alan Sugar told to educate himself on HIV
Since Sugar posted the tweet on Thursday (12 January), countless people have replied to explain that his understanding of HIV is flawed.
When on effective treatment, a pregnant person living with HIV is highly unlikely to pass the virus on to their child – a vital piece of information Sugar has apparently missed.
Matthew Hodson, executive director of aidsmap, expressed frustration at Sugar’s comments.
“It’s frustrating when people with a huge platform share information about HIV that is inaccurate and likely to perpetuate stigma,” Hodson said.
“A child will only be born with HIV if the mother is living with HIV. If someone is pregnant and discovers they have HIV they will be advised to start treatment immediately.
“If a mother is on effective treatment it is most likely that the child will be born without HIV. On treatment the risk of passing HIV on to the child is one in 1,000.”
Getting tested and, if you have HIV, getting treatment, is the best way to prevent HIV-related illness or AIDS and is vital to end this epidemic.
Hodson pointed out that a person who is on effective treatment cannot pass the virus on through sex.
“This means that people who are living with HIV can have sex, without condoms, and create families without any risk of passing HIV on to their partner or to the child.
“Knowing that there is no risk is liberating for those who live with HIV. All efforts should be made to share this message as widely as possible.”
Hodson said outdated “fears and ignorance” about HIV create “barriers to testing”.
“Getting tested and, if you have HIV, getting treatment, is the best way to prevent HIV-related illness or AIDS and is vital to end this epidemic.”
