Shakira places witch mannequin on balcony facing ex-mother-in-law’s house

Shakira has reportedly put a witch mannequin on her balcony – and it’s facing directly towards her ex’s mother’s house.

Days after Shakira broke streaming records with the song “Out of Your League” – which is thought to be about her ex Gerard Pique cheating on her – reports started to swirl about what appeared to be a carefully placed witch on the singer’s balcony.

While Shakira’s relationship with Pique is over, she still lives on the same street as his parents – and if her witch stunt is anything to go by, she’s not too happy about it.

Pique’s mother Montserrat Bernabeu has apparently noticed the witch mannequin on Shakira’s balcony. Local media reports that she’s asked the singer’s staff to turn the witch around so it’s not facing directly at her house.

In a bid to verify the story, Mas Vale Tarde sent a crew to Shakira’s house to capture footage of the witch – and they have reportedly confirmed that the mannequin is real.

While they were filming, one of Shakira’s staff members briefly took the witch away, but she was put back when the crew left.

Writing on Twitter, journalist Marc Leirado said he heard weeks ago that Shakira had placed the witch on her balcony, a move that worried Pique’s mother who feared she was performing a “ritual”.

Fans want Shakira to write a book about her experiences

Needless to say, Twitter has blown up at the news that Shakira is taunting her former in-laws.

Shakira has reportedly put up a witch mannequin on her balcony facing her ex mother-in-law’s house, while her Bizarrap session can be heard blasting on repeat at full volume. pic.twitter.com/fIE30Za9S9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 14, 2023

I cba with celebrity gossip but when I tell you that I’m LIVING for this Shakira-Piqué smoke…Shakira apparently has a witch figure on the balcony facing her MIL’s home? Go on girl — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) January 15, 2023

Looks like Shakira has found a new way to stay at the top of the charts, by channeling her inner witch and unleashing a voodoo-inspired revenge campaign on her ex-mother-in-law's house. Yalo-lele-leleee! https://t.co/ttP5pTBrih — Zhiar Ali (@JiyarEli) January 15, 2023

Shakira’s witch stunt comes just days after her song “Out of Your League” broke streaming records.

In the song, Shakira mocks her former partner, singing: “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

In an Instagram post, she said the song is about women “who stand up for themselves”.

“What for me was a catharsis and a discharge, I never thought I would get straight to number one in the world at 45 years old and in Spanish,” she continued.

“I want to embrace the millions of women who rise up to the ones who make us feel insignificant.

“Women who stand up for what they feel and think, and raise their hand when they disagree, while others raise eyebrows. They are my inspiration.”