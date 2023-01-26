Madonna has added a fifth show at London’s O2 Arena as part of her greatest hits tour.

The singer will now finish up The Celebration Tour in London on 5 December.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the new date from 9am on 27 January via ticketmaster.co.uk.

After announcing details of The Celebration Tour this month, Madonna went on to sell out more than 35 dates due to huge demand.

When tickets went on sale for the European leg the pop icon added three extra London shows, as well as dates in Antwerp, Barcelona, Milan and Amsterdam.

She’s since sold more than 600,000 tickets for the tour, confirming her status as the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time.

Following the announcement, Madonna asked her fans: “What song would you like to dance to at my show?” as she builds her setlist for the greatest hits tour.

What song would you like to dance to at my show? #MadonnaCelebrationTour 💃🏼🕺🏿💃🏾🕺🏻 — Madonna (@Madonna) January 19, 2023

Fans responded with a host of different tracks from hits “Into the Groove”, “Hung Up”, “Express Yourself” to deep cuts.

Even the official Grindr Twitter account joined in, asking the singer to perform her song “Get Together” on the tour.

You can find out how to get tickets for the newly announced dates in London, Paris and North America below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the newly announced London O2 Arena go on sale at 9am on 27 January via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Her third show in Paris goes on sale at 9am on 27 January via ticketmaster.fr.

Meanwhile tickets for dates in Phoenix, Denver, Tulsa, St. Paul, Cleveland, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Washington and Atlanta go on sale at 10am local time on 27 January via ticketmaster.com.

They’re priced at £47.55 / £92.75 / £141.95 / £223.50 / £276.75 / £432.25 for standard and £370.75 / £573.75 / £729.75 / £1,307.75 for VIP.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.