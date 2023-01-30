Sabrina Carpenter has announced headline UK and European tour dates – and tickets go on sale soon.

The singer will bring the emails I can’t send tour to venues this summer.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 3 February via Ticketmaster.

The tour will see her first ever headline dates, which starts in Dublin on 11 June and head to Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

She’ll then head to Europe with dates planned for Paris, Brussels, Cologne and Amsterdam, finishing up in Berlin on 27 June.

It’s in support of her fifth studio album album of the same name which features singles “Fast Times”, “Vicious” and recent hit “Nonesense”.

It marked her first album under Island Records after releasing four albums through Disney’s Hollywood Records

“This was finally the album where I got to just have fun and f**k around and not take everything so seriously, because it wasn’t like, you gotta go in the studio and make a song [in a specific way],” she told Teen Vogue in 2021.

“It was completely and entirely just me steering the ship,” Carpenter added.

She embarked on the North American leg of the tour in late 2022 and has since added more dates for spring 2023.

The set list also featured previous singles, “Paris”, “Sue Me” and “Honeymoon Fades” as well as a cover of Jazmine Sullivan’s “Bust Your Windows”.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 3 February via Ticketmaster.

An O2 priority sale is happening at 10am on 1 February. This will be available at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets or by using the O2 app.

A Live Nation presale takes place from 10am on 2 February. To access this sign up or log in to Live Nation and then head to Sabrina Carpenter’s artist page.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.