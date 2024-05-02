Titanique announces plans for West End run - this is everything we know.

New York’s hit musical comedy, Titanique is confirmed to be making its West End debut.

The off-Broadway show which features the music of Celine Dion is set to make its premiere in London.

The show’s producers Eva Price (Dear Evan Hansen) and Michael Harrison (The Wizard of Oz) confirmed the news, as reported by WhatsOnStage.

Price said: “It has been thrilling to produce Titanique in New York these last two years. This hilarious new musical has been bringing so much joy to audiences that it’s time to dock our ship of dreams in international waters.

“I am thrilled Londoners will soon experience the unhinged delight that Titanique brings night after night to Americans.”

You may like to watch

Titanique is co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli and premiered off-Broadway in June 2022 at Asylum Theatre.

It starred Mindelle and Rousuli as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson and following several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre in November 2022.

The production combines the music of Dion, including “My Heart Will Go On”, “All By Myself” and “I’m Alive” with the blockbuster film Titanic.

Titanique is directed by Blue (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors), with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by IRNE Award-winner Nicholas James Connell.

The production won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas’ Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance, and two Dorian Awards.

As well as London, it’s also been confirmed that the show will debut in Montreal in October and Toronto in December.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

When do Titanique tickets go on sale for West End?

Titanique is expected to debut in London’s West End in late 2024. (Evan Zimmerman)

It’s been confirmed that the show will run in the West End, opening before the end of 2024.

The venue and ticket details are yet to be announced, but theatregoers can expect some news in the next few months.

We’ll update this article once the production confirms details. Tickets are likely to be available to buy from the likes of ATG Tickets / Love Theatre.

You can also sign up to be the first to know, including priority booking at titaniquemusical.com.