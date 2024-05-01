Live Nation announces 2024 Concert Week details: how to get discounted tickets

Live Nation has announced details of the 2024 edition of Concert Week – with discounted tickets for some of the biggest tours.

The cut-price ticket initiative will take place for the 10th year in North America, as well as rolling out across a further 20 countries including the UK.

Fans can get $25/£25 tickets this May for the likes of Shania Twain, Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Alanis Morissette, Megan Thee Stallion and Janet Jackson.

The dates vary for the Concert Week discounts, kicking off on 8-14 May in North America and 6-12 May in the UK via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Other countries confirmed to be taking part include Australia and New Zealand, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and more.

There’s thousands of tickets available as part of the promotion, with venues of all sizes from clubs and theaters to amphitheaters and arenas.

Below you can find out everything you need to know including on-sale times for the $25/£25 tickets and the tours featured.

How to get Live Nation $25 tickets during Concert Week

Janet Jackson announces 2024 North American tour dates and ticket details. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Janet Jackson)

If you’re in the US and Canada, fans can select a show on the livenation.com/concertweek site for those labeled “Concert Week Promotion” and add the ticket(s) to their cart and proceed to checkout.

The general on-sale runs from 10 am ET on 8 May until 11:59 pm local time on 14 May via Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Tickets can be purchased early from 7 May through promotions with T-Mobile and Rakuten.

T-Mobile customers can simply head to www.T-MobileReservedTickets.com for details on how to unlock their exclusive tickets from 10am ET on 7 May

Rakuten early access runs from 10 am ET until 11:50 pm ET on 7 May. To sign up for a free account for the site, visit rakuten.com. Members will receive an early access code for Concert Week that can be accessed on the My Account page on the website or app.

How to get Live Nation £25 tickets during Concert Week

Doja Cat announces 2024 UK and European tour dates and ticket details. (John Parra/Getty Images for Live Nation)

If you’re in the UK then you can get cheaper tickets from 9am local time on 6 until 12 May.

They’ll be available from Ticketmaster and Live Nation and you’ll need to create or log into your existing account to access the discounted tickets.

The full list of tours included in the deal will be available to browse from 2 May at livenation.co.uk/concertweek.

What tours are included in Live Nation’s Concert Week?

There’s thousands of Live Nation tours included in the Concert Week deals, here’s some highlights:

In North America the likes of Alanis Morissette, Avril Lavigne, Blink-182, Dita Von Teese, Janet Jackson, Kings of Leon, Maggie Rogers, Maren Morris, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Missy Elliott, Niall Horan, P!nk, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Smashing Pumpkins, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Vampire Weekend and more are featured.

In the UK the likes of Avril Lavigne, Becky Hill, Bryan Adams, Busted, Charli XCX, Craig David, Doja Cat, Glass Animals, Grace Jones, IDLES, Jess Glynne, JLS, Jungle, Loyle Carner, Megan Thee Stallion, Melanie Martinez, Olly Murs, Paloma Faith, Shania Twain and more are featured.