Yellowjackets actor Nicole Maines is sharing her story in her new tell-all memoir, It Gets Better…Except When It Gets Worse.

Maines, who is openly transgender, announced the launch of her book on 30 April, which is set for a release this October. Her memoir will take readers along her journey in the LGBTQ+ community, starting when she came out as trans in her childhood.

Speaking on the book, Maines wrote on Instagram: “For a long time, I tried and struggled to find a space to use my voice and share my thoughts. I attempted to use my social media platforms for that purpose, but I found more times than not that I was running up against an immovable wall of online trolls and bigots.

“I needed a way to be able to say what I needed to say without inviting a pointless debate over my own humanity,” she continued.

“I was able to do that with this book,” the actress-turned-author continued. “Over the course of writing It Gets Better, what started as a memoir became a collection of the thoughts, feelings and fears that occupy my brain while I try to keep my grip on my own sanity as the world devolves around me. It’s more fun than I make it sound.”

The book also addresses leaving her home for the bright lights of Hollywood, to landing her first major role in The CW series Supergirl – which marked the star as the first openly trans live-action superhero.

In 2021, Maines told PinkNews that she hoped her role in the series would “normalise” transness. “Being able to have a trans superhero at all just drives home the fact that one, trans is beautiful and powerful and capable. But, you know, also that it’s normal,” she said at the time.

It Gets Better…Except When It Gets Worse is set to arrive on bookshelves on 15 October and is available now for preorder.