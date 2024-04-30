Janet Jackson recently announced details of UK and European tour dates – and these are the ticket prices.

The pop icon will bring her Together Again Tour to arena venues in late 2024 for her first European shows in years.

It’s been confirmed that the tour will begin on 25 September in Paris and head to the likes of London, Glasgow and Manchester.

She will then take the headline arena tour to Munich, Berlin, Cologne, Antwerp and finish up in Amsterdam on 10 October.

Janet Jackson announces UK and European tour: dates, tickets and presale info. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

It will mark her first headline European tour in a number of years, having brought the Number Ones, Up Close and Personal show to venues in 2011.

Her much-anticipated return to the UK and Europe is likely to be in high demand when tickets go on sale.

Ahead of Janet Jackson tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below including pricing details.

What are the Janet Jackson ticket prices for her UK and European tour?

The price ranges for Janet Jackson tickets have been confirmed by a number of venues. This should give fans an idea of what to expect as they go on sale this week.

UK tour dates – £69.80 – £160.60

European tour dates – from €77.28

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am local time on 3 May via Ticketmaster.

The singer is set to stop off at arena venues across September and October in 2024.