A secret karaoke account allegedly belonging to scandal-struck congressman George Santos has been unveiled.

The account on karaoke app Smule was unearthed by Rolling Stone and comes just days after the embattled politician was spotted causally hanging out at a karaoke night in Washington DC, while at the epicentre of multiple federal, state, local and international investigations.

The Smule account is housed under the username @georgedevolder – Santos’ full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos – and shows the Republican pulling an early 2010s-pout in the profile picture.

After having spun endless fables about his own life, career and education, it is perhaps no surprise that Santos is a fan of fairytale-inspired Disney films and performs covers from Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and Frozen.

Alongside the cheery childhood tunes, the representative for New York can also be heard belting out tracks by Bruno Mars and even the classic karaoke song: Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.

George Santos’ alleged Smule account (PinkNews)

Amongst his many scandals, which include lying about being descended from Holocaust survivors and losing his mother to the after effects of 9/11, this is not the first time Santos has been exposed for not living up to the anti-LGBTQ+ Republican image he wants to present.

In January, images came to light which revealed that openly gay Santos, who has previously called drag queens “groomers’, was a drag queen named Kitara in Brazil in 2008.

The alleged images of Santos were shared by journalist Marisa Kabas on 7 January after speaking with drag queen Eula Rochard, who claims she was friends with Santos while he was living near Rio de Janeiro.

The 2008 photo depicts Santos, known at the time by his middle-name Anthony, in a drag costume under the moniker Kitara Ravache.

Kabas reports that Rochard told her she met Santos when he was 16 or 17 years old and the pair “became friends because they were both gay and enjoyed drag”.

“Eula saw a story about Santos on Brazilian news and was sure it was him. She shared the news with a group of friends and everyone doubted her. So she looked for an old picture to confirm, and she decided to post it to social media to prove to her friends that she was right,” Kabas wrote in a Twitter thread.