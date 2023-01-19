Images have emerged that allegedly show anti-LGBTQ+ Republican congressman George Santos as a drag queen named ‘Kitara’ in Brazil, back in 2008.

The openly gay politician – who was sworn into the House of Representatives for New York on 7 January – has been a vocal advocate of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the US.

Such legislation includes ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bills which ban teachers from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation in schools, as well as equating drag performances as ‘grooming’.

The alleged images of Santos were shared by journalist Marisa Kabas on Wednesday after speaking with drag queen Eula Rochard, who claims she was friends with Santos while he was living near Rio de Janeiro.

The 2008 photo depicts Santos, known at the time by his middle-name Anthony, in a drag costume under the moniker Kitara Ravache.

NEW: I just spoke by phone with Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag queen who was friends with George Santos when he lived near Rio. She said everyone knew him as Anthony (*never* George), or by his drag name, Kitara, and confirms this photo is from a 2008 drag show at Icaraí Beach. pic.twitter.com/1MeeDR1O2O — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) January 18, 2023

Rochard confirmed the photo in question was from a drag show at Icaraí Beach.

Kabas reports that Rochard told her she met Santos when he was 16 or 17 years old and the pair “became friends because they were both gay and enjoyed drag”.

“Eula saw a story about Santos on Brazilian news and was sure it was him. She shared the news with a group of friends and everyone doubted her. So she looked for an old picture to confirm, and she decided to post it to social media to prove to her friends that she was right,” Kabas wrote in a Twitter thread.

Santos is being investigated for his lies

Santos has faced calls to resign after media investigations raised questions about a number of claims he made including having higher educational degrees, working at high-profile businesses and the assertion he is the descendant of Jewish relatives who fled persecution during World War II.

A New York Times report, published on 1 January, detailed how Santos claimed his mother was the “first female executive at a major financial institution”. However, friends told the paper she was a cook.

He claimed that “9/11 claimed my mother’s life”, but according to researchers, she actually died in 2016 due to complications unrelated to the 2011 terrorist attacks.

He was also accused of using a stolen chequebook and a false name at a Rio de Janeiro clothing store in 2008, the New York Times reported.

In numerous media appearances, Santos acknowledged but downplayed his lies.

He told the New York Post that his “sins” are “embellishing [his] resume”.

George Santos admitted he didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning or work directly for either Goldman Sachs or Citigroup. He also said he “never claimed to be Jewish” but instead said he was “Jew-ish”.

An investigation into Santos’ various lies was opened on 28 December by district attorney Anne Donnelly, who said she wished to examine whether he had broken any campaign finance rules during his candidacy.

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with congressman-elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” Donnelly said in a statement.