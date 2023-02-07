Fans are praising Janelle Monáe for ditching her androgynous aesthetic at the 2023 Grammys, but the actress and singer isn’t exactly taking it as a compliment.

The Glass Onion: Knives Out star stunned on the red carpet at the pre-Grammy gala on Sunday (5 February), wearing a plunging, structured black gown and matching leather gloves.

Last month, meanwhile, she appeared at the Critics Choice Awards wearing a sheer turtleneck Vera Wang gown with strategically placed cutouts.

Monáe’s recent looks are a move away from the more androgynous, high-camp looks she favoured in the early years of her career, when she became known for her signature tux and bow tie combo.

Following her appearance at the Grammys gala, one fan shared on Twitter that they were glad Monáe was “finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man”.

Another said that the star, who is non-binary and uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, had wasted years “dressed like the Warner Brothers frog”.

The tweet referring to Monáe as the Monopoly Man quickly went viral, stacking up the ‘likes’ and retweets – so much so that Monáe herself responded.

“No new music just for this,” they told fans.

As the initial tweet continued to prove popular, they added: “No new tour. Hope it was worth it beloved.”

Monáe’s last album, the critically acclaimed Dirty Computer, was released almost five years ago, and fans have been desperate for a crumb of new music ever since.

While Monáe’s initial tweets appeared to be in jest, they then addressed the comments a little more seriously, appearing frustrated at the impossible and conflicting beauty standards inflicted on women and non-binary celebrities.

“GET THE FUCK OFF MY AREOLA,” she wrote, referencing the lyrics from her songs “Yoga” and “Screwed”.

Realising that Monáe wasn’t 100 per cent impressed with the Monopoly Man quip, fans jumped in to remind them that they look majestic in whatever they wear.

“People should feel lucky just to see you step out in the amazingness you are. Damn,” one fan wrote. “Continue to feel empowered to wear whatever the f**k you want and know you look incredible.”

Another fan added: “We love you in everything you are wearing. Always looking so beautiful since day one.”

“They will judge you no matter what you wear. You look stunning either way, please don’t punish your fans,” a third begged.

The fact is that Janelle Monáe has, and always will be, the queen of the red carpet – regardless of how she presents herself.

