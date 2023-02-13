Rihanna made her long-awaited musical return at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, and amidst the packed setlist, she even managed to fix her makeup.

From announcing her second pregnancy to casually promoting her world-famous beauty brand, there were no shortage of iconic moments during the superstar’s epic 13-minute set.

The highly-anticipated show comes five years after her last live performance at the Grammys and seven years after her last album, Anti.

In the meantime the singer-turned-businesswoman has been building her fashion and beauty empire, Fenty Beauty, which has slowly dominated the make-up world.

As well as becoming a billionaire in the process, the brand has been at the heart of her public persona for the past couple years – and the halftime act was no different.

Despite the jam-packed setlist, which featured hits such as “Umbrella”, “Diamonds” and “We Found Love”, Rihanna managed to slot in a three second Fenty promo by reapplying her make-up.

It turns out the make-up item was the Invisimatte powder, which Fenty Beauty swiftly joked on their social media: “Y’all wanted a special guest?? Well y’all got one.”

The moment was not missed by fans who have hailed the singer a business queen.

“Rihanna promoting her makeup line during her iconic half time show was very iconic of her. QUEEN S**T,” one fan enthused.

While another added: “Rihanna fixing her makeup mid performance so unbothered had my jaw drop, plus it flew by my head she very much subtly promoted Fenty that way…like that’s mother.”

And given she had no other guest appearances during the Super Bowl show, one person joked: “Rihanna said y’all gonna get me alone, I ain’t sharing the stage with no one but dancers and my makeup.”

Generally people were just in awe.

What a flex to pull out your own makeup product in the middle of performing!! 🔥 #SuperBowl #Rihanna — Gabrielle Flowers Rader (@gabeflowers) February 13, 2023

Rihanna making jokes at everyone saying she was just going to do her makeup on stage is so her pic.twitter.com/SaMN2BGktQ — Michelle Contreras (@Michiixx) February 13, 2023

Rihanna touching up her makeup mid performance was top tier marketing #FentyBowl — Mikayla D. (@__mikaylad) February 13, 2023

Rihanna could've done a whole makeup tutorial in between songs and it still would've been a flawless performance #SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/TMK1pCIszz — Madame Tussauds USA (@TussaudsUSA) February 13, 2023

i think this was rihanna's way of saying "i have an extremely successful makeup company and another baby on the way. why the fuck would i keep recording albums?" https://t.co/tNbdT0crpO — Mira Gonzalez (@miragonz) February 13, 2023

Rihanna plugging her makeup on stage has big real housewife energy pic.twitter.com/JbVNUrmrj7 — Alex by Alene Too (@adrianasmojito) February 13, 2023

Rihanna stopped to check her makeup midway through her #SuperBowl halftime show – and no one can blame her for wanting to look extra fab! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Eh0OkiUWUe — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 13, 2023