Rihanna teases new music after Super Bowl performance – with one big caveat

Rihanna is still batting off questions about new music after her stunning Super Bowl half time show.

Speaking to Good Morning America hours after her big comeback performance, Rihanna was asked if she had any updates for fans who are hungry for new music.

Navy, it’s disappointing news.

“They are waiting,” she knowingly told host Michael Strahan. “I’m excited to actually put new music out but I don’t have any updates on that yet.”

Many had speculated that Rihanna was going to drop a whole new album, or at least a new single, following her triumphant performance, but it seems those hopes aren’t going become reality any time soon.

After Rihanna used the Super Bowl to announce that she is pregnant with her second child, many fans are now begrudgingly accepting that new music is a distant pipe dream.

We really need to stop believing everything we read 💀💀💀 https://t.co/sK2mwqEDNe — Bradley Elstub (@bradleyelstub) February 13, 2023

Dropping a new baby. Man we never getting that album 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/XO8t5HSxZR — Austin 💐 (@austinnlynn) February 13, 2023

we really thought rihanna was giving us new music and a tour but this woman is having another baby pic.twitter.com/jkKnE8AR1k — caiden (@caidenxcx) February 13, 2023

Between 2005 and 2012 Rihanna released an album a year. She took a four-year break before her eighth album, the critically acclaimed Anti, which was released seven years ago.

In the years since she’s hinted at a reggae album. Last year, she treated fans to two tracks she’d created for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again”, but they weren’t exactly the bops fans had hoped for.

She has been asked incessantly in recent years for updates on when new music is coming, and while she always responds with grace, it’s probably starting to get a little frustrating.

Last autumn, when Rihanna revealed that she would be taking on the Super Bowl performance, a reporter suggested that it meant that new music was definitely on the horizon.

Appearing a little irritated, she responded: “Super Bowl is one thing… new music is another thing, do you hear that fans? The second I announced this, I thought: ‘Oh my God, they’re gonna think my album is coming, I need to get to work’.

“But I do have new music coming out, but we’ll see.”

At an Apple Music press conference ahead of the Super Bowl, Rihanna was once again questioned about possible new music.

Rihanna says the kind of music she’s creating will sound weird to her fans

“Musically, I’m feeling open,” she replied. “I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might not ever make sense to my fans, the people that know the music that I’ve put out.

“I just want to play. I want to have fun with music.”

So, there we have it: new RiRi music is coming, but when it’s coming is a very different matter.

Time to put Anti back on the playlist and continue wiping our tears with a Fenty Beauty blender.