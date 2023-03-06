LGBTQ+ super-ally Jennifer Coolidge continues to make waves after her iconic scene in Single All The Way cropped up in the intro to a gay porn video – and she’s utterly obsessed.

The White Lotus actor appeared in Netflix’s 2021 gay Christmas film Single All The Way, in which she plays chaotic Aunt Sandy.

At one point in the film, Sandy declares: “It’s because the gays just know how to do stuff, you know? They’re survivors and for some reason they are always obsessed with me. I don’t know why, I like it.”

And in a porn intro clip, which has now gone viral, one of the stars asks the other if he has seen the scene. After a joyful viewing, where they both laugh, one of them adds: “She’s right, gays do know how to do stuff.” The pair then begin an intense make-out session.

this porn intro is insane 😭 pic.twitter.com/jqmoNdIjud — matt (@computer_gay) March 4, 2023

Of course, Coolidge popping up in a gay porn video has sent the internet into meltdown. Coolidge was sent the scene by her friend, the writer Evan Ross Katz.

In the screenshot of their text exchange, which Katz shared in a now-deleted post, he messaged her: “You’re the opening to a gay porn. You’ve REALLY made it.”

To which Coolidge replied: “I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time, that is so f**king funny.”

Fans are also loving it.

“LMFAOOOOO THIS IS THE GAYEST S**T I’VE EVER SEEN,” one person wrote.

While another said: “Never have I ever thought that Jennifer Coolidge would be a part of a gay porn intro, but now that I think about it, it makes total sense. We truly are obsessed with her.”

no segue just jennifer coolidge then making out https://t.co/m6Hxk7d9XC — ইছরা ☭ (@lSRAYASMIN) March 5, 2023

honestly best porn intro of all time I remained engaged in the plot https://t.co/AEtpgDjn1J — evil villain (@We3d_add1ct) March 5, 2023

This is the kind of advertising we need for pride month. Lmao — Joce Hope (@jocehope1) March 5, 2023

*Takes off earphones* *wipes off tears* Academy award — Alicegab (@VNurmimaki) March 5, 2023

Honestly, probably the most realistic porn intro I’ve ever seen — The man of 1000 dad hats (@gaynewsboi) March 5, 2023

It’s not the first time that Coolidge has made waves on gay Twitter, after her recent photoshoot for W Magazine went viral.

The shoot, put together by Everything Everywhere All at Once creators The Daniels, sees her making a tribute to Japanese cinema genre, tokusatsu. Fans immediately hailed her: “the mother of camp”.

And after winning a Golden Globe, she admitted she wanted her next role to be that of a live-action dolphin. Yes, really.