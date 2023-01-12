Jennifer Coolidge wants to play a literal dolphin and we can smell the Oscar already

Eternal icon Jennifer Coolidge has her sights set on her biggest, most dramatic role yet.

The Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor has seen her career flourish since her starring role as Tanya McQuoid in Mike White’s The White Lotus.

She’s finally getting her flowers – and enjoying her shining status as gay icon – so it’s only right she has the pick of the land for her next role.

Ironically, given how her White Lotus character bowed out, Coolidge has her sights set on the sea.

When asked by Access Hollywood at the Globes what her “ultimate dream role” would be, Coolidge, without a moment’s hesitation, replied: “I’ve always wanted to play a dolphin.”

“I’ve always wanted to play a dolphin.”



— Jennifer Coolidge on her dream role



Both interviewers went in for clarification.

“An animated feature?”, one asked, confused, to which Coolidge bafflingly said: “No.”

The other asked is she meant “like Flipper“, referring to the ’60s live action TV show about two children and their pet dolphin, Flipper. According to Coolidge, “yes”, that hit the nail on the head.

Fans were left in hysterics at her bizarre answer, concluding: “She’s so real for this”.

Lmaoooo she’s my spirit person 😂 I absolutely love her — 𝕰𝖑 𝕾𝖙𝖚𝖕𝖎𝖉𝖔 (@aceofzo) January 12, 2023

As one person aptly noted: “It’s 2022 why isn’t she a dolphin yet?! Hollywood has truly run out of ideas.”

“I’ve always wanted to play a dolphin.” Jennifer Coolidge is a comedic treasure. pic.twitter.com/dTXvGhk2IQ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 11, 2023

me at mike white’s house, begging him to write jennifer coolidge back into season 3 of white lotus as a dolphin pic.twitter.com/WsHhuYgfIU — Josh Willacy (@joshywillacy) January 11, 2023

Everyone shut up, Jennifer Coolidge wants to play a dolphin and I’m SURE nobody needs reminding that Sarah Paulson can do an exquisite impression of a dolphin…



I’m writing the pitch as we speak. Don’t worry guys, I’ve got this. https://t.co/5gEsiWXAXG — Leanne Allen (@OhLeanneAllen) January 12, 2023

Some are even suggesting the most iconic collaboration yet, referencing Beyoncé’s infamous interview where she said she wanted to be a whale.

I need the movie where Jennifer Coolidge plays a dolphin, and Beyoncé plays a whale greenlit now pic.twitter.com/ask8js0VMD — michael brown (@boyinquestion) January 11, 2023

Many are pointing out the obvious – that Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid film could be a perfect fit.

BREAKING: Jennifer Coolidge hints at her possibly playing a dolphin the live action The Little Mermaid https://t.co/dAfJP4JX6M — Jacob Rose (@jacob_hoes_) January 12, 2023

Elsewhere at the Golden Globes, Jennifer Coolidge poignantly reflected on her long road to the top while accepting her Best Supporting Actress award.

“I had such big dreams as a young person, but what happens is they get sort of fizzled by life,” the 61-year-old said.

Addressing The White Lotus creator Mike White directly, she thanked him for giving her hope.

“You gave me a new beginning. Even though this is the end, ’cause you did kill me off. Even if this is the end, you changed my life,” she said.

“My neighbors are speaking to me and things like that. I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone’s inviting me.”

Coolidge said White “really is one of the greatest people I’ve ever [met].

“He gives me so much excitement to be — you make people want to live longer, and I didn’t,” she added.

Give this woman everything she wants, we say.

While Coolidge works on her sea mammal dreams, people are sharing their own wacky ideas for what they want to see her in next.

I would like nothing more than for Jennifer Coolidge to visit the Avatar set and tell us about it. — Jordan (@veilleuxwho) January 11, 2023

Fine, I’ll write the Jennifer Coolidge and Queen Latifah buddy comedy. — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) January 11, 2023

Would *eagerly* watch hours and hours and hours of a series where Mike White and Jennifer Coolidge just get drunk and talk to each other. — Peter Knegt (@peterknegt) January 11, 2023

One small idea I have is Jennifer Coolidge can maybe do White House press conferences — Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) January 11, 2023

Movie Pitch: Jennifer Coolidge and Owen Wilson just saying “wow” at each other. — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) January 11, 2023

But mostly, the internet is just full of adoration for Coolidge thriving.

Jennifer coolidge’s speech was 10/10 no notes should be studied. That’s how you recognize a career and your collaborators with humor and grace. — THEE ACADEMY Playwright Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) January 11, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge is a fucking inspiration. 61 years old in the prime of her career and 100% committed to being herself. A legend. God bless her. — Bethany Cosentino (@BestCoast) January 11, 2023

“You make people want to live longer and I didn’t” has got to be the most meaningful compliment I’ve ever heard at an awards show. Literally sobbing over Jennifer Coolidge’s tribute to Mike White. — Summer Anne Burton (@summeranne) January 11, 2023

Here’s to Jennifer Coolidge being a dolphin in 2023.