Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty extends its shade range after ‘listening’ to fans

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty has dropped three new bronzer shades in an aim to be more inclusive.

The beauty brand has expanded their bronzer range after “listening” to feedback from fans.

The new Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick shades will be available to shop at sephora.com and spacenk.com/uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the new shades, Rare Beauty posted to Instagram: “We’re always listening and are sooo grateful for your feedback to launch more shades in this smooth and easy-to-blend bronzer.”

They confirmed that all eight shades of Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick – including these three additions – are available to shop in the US.

While a UK and European release date is expected to be announced soon, which will be available from Sephora and Space NK.

The three new shades include On the Horizon, a deep bronze with golden undertones and Good Energy, a medium brown with neutral undertones.

The third new addition to the bronzer collection is Bright Side, a soft tan with cool undertones.

One fan commented that it’s the “best bronzing stick everrr”, while another said “just the most inclusive brand”.

Another fan prasied the popular Rare Beauty product saying: “The best bronzer formula.”

And one fans was very excited about the new drop, adding: “crying, screaming throwing up.”

Rare Beauty has extended its bronzer shade range.

The product itself is described as “a breakthrough bronzing stick that creates an instant sun-kissed glow and blends seamlessly for a second-skin finish” by Rare Beauty.

The liquid-like cream bronzer stick is vegan and cruelty-free, and has a weightless, smooth-glide texture to make it easy to sculpt your cheeks, eyes and all-over the face.

The beauty brand says it just need to be swiped on, blended and then you’re ready to go.

To shop all of the Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick shades head to sephora.com and spacenk.com/uk.