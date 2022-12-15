Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty drops new ‘no-makeup look’ essential

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty has dropped a new under eye product and this is how to get it.

The Positive Light Under Eye Brightener from Rare Beauty is their new no-makeup essential.

The under eye liquid helps reduce the look of dark circles and discoloration for a brighter appearance.

The product is now available from sephora.com and will launch in the UK at spacenk.com on 26 December.

The singer and beauty mogul announced the new product on social media, revealing the release date and more details.

It’s described as having a “super lightweight formula instantly brightens, hydrates, and awakes your under eyes”.

The under eye brightener can be worn on its own or layered over your concealer for an extra brightening effect.

Discussing the product, Gomez said: “I created this because I needed a quick and easy way to brighten my undereyes and look refreshed, especially on no makeup days. If you’re only putting on one thing, this should be it.”

Fans are loving the new drop, with one commenting: “So excited to try it.”

Others said the product is “revolutionary, unique, and totally rare”, and “this applicator looks so cool!!! I love the design!!”.

While one fan wrote: “I want this so insanely bad.”

Others questioned the lack of shades, as there’s only six to choose from, but fan one comment said it’s “because it’s an under eye brightener” and the brand has “way more shades in foundation”.

It’s available in six shades ranging from light to medium to deep, and is priced at $24.

Fans in the US can shop it exclusively online at sephora.com, and it will be launched in-store and online as well as on RareBeauty.com from 23 December.

Meanwhile fans in the UK cans hop the new product from 26 December at Space NK.