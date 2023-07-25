NikkieTutorials launches her range Nimya at this huge beauty retailer

NikkieTutorials has revealed that her beauty range Nimya has launched at Beauty Bay.

The makeup artist and beauty vlogger has teamed up with the retailer to feature her brand on the website globally – including exclusives.

Fans can now shop the Nimya range by NikkieTutorials at beautybay.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

She says teaming up with Beauty Bay is “honestly like coming home”, as they’ve previously collaborated on an exclusive palette which she says she “still loves so much”.

To celebrate the announcement the social media star has posted a ‘full face’ tutorial using Nimya on TikTok.

She starts off with the License To Glow Serum, which she says is “all you need when you want a fresh, radiant and lit from within complexion”.

She says: “Now you know not to prime, is a crime” while applying Where It All Started – which is a hybrid of a moisturiser and a primer – to give her skin a natural-looking glow.

She then uses the Brrr Brrr Cooling Eye Stick to “make sure my under eyes are ready for flawlessness” and to get rid of any puffiness.

Nikkie then uses Nimya the Palette, which comes with 15 shades ranging from mattes to glittery options.

“I’m taking Brontour and I’m just adding a nice little smokey shape, and on the lid I’m applying Supreme Queen,” she tells viewers.

Beauty Bay is home to exclusive bundles from Nimya.

For gloss she uses the shade Are You Sitting Down? from the Spill The Juice! range, which are available individually or you can buy the exclusive bundle at Beauty Bay.

To finish up Nikkie uses the Set It & Forget It setting spray and Blow Before You Go Fan, which comes in orange and blue to match the other products at Nimya.

Other exclusive bundles that are available to shop at Beauty Bay include the Eyeshadow Pro Kit (palette, setting spray and fan), Ace Your Base (cream, eye stick and fan) or the Holy Grails Bundle, which features the entire collection.

To shop the entire Nimya by NikkieTutorials range head to beautybay.com.