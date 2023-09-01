Fenty Beauty has launched a huge sale with deals across its popular makeup and skin ranges.

It’s to mark Labor Day in the US and sees discounts on some of Fenty Beauty’s best-selling and viral products.

The entire sale is now available to shop exclusively at fentybeauty.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

There’s currently more than 90 products to choose from in the sale, from individual products to sets.

Some highlights include the Hydra Vizor Broad Spectrum Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen Moisturizer and the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation.

The Fenty Beauty sale includes deals on sets and viral favourites.

You can also get some discounts on the brand’s viral products including the Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick, with eight shades to choose from like the purple ‘Vamps Who Brunch’.

There’s also the Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil and Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner, which have both featured on the likes of TikTok. With Rihanna herself repping the ‘Cuz I’m Black’ shade in the eyeliner.

Shoppers can get Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin deals.

There’s also sets to choose from including the Fenty Skin travel-size starter pack, the XXXtra Icy and XXXtra Hawt collabs with Jazzelle and the Renew N Recover Face + Eye hydration essentials.

The sale is taking place until 4 September, so you can shop across the weekend.

Fenty Beauty release new perfume

The brand recently dropped a new edition of their sold-out Fenty Parfum.

Fans can now get their hands on the travel-size version of the popular fragrance, which is created and inspired by the singer herself.

The new travel spray edition of the perfume is the “perfect” travel companion that you can take wherever you go.

It’s priced at £32/$39 and comes in a 10ml bottle, so it’s ideal for a plane carry-on or will easily fit in your overnight bag for a trip.

The perfume itself features magnolia and musk alongside tangerine, blueberry and hints of Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium and patchouli.

The fragrance is described as a “unique blend that expresses itself uniquely on each wearer for a one-of-a-kind scent”.

The new travel-size edition is now available to shop at fentybeauty.com, sephora.com and kohls.com.