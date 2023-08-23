Glossier launches new inclusive foundation range featuring 32 shades

Glossier has launched its new product – the Stretch Fluid Foundation – and this how to buy the range.

The latest range expands off its cult-favourite Stretch Blam Concealer which was released back in 2016 and has also been revamped for the new drop.

The new complexion collection is now available to shop from glossier.com and uk.glossier.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The inclusive collection features the Stretch Fluid Foundation in 32 shades.

It’s formulated with a gel-cream emulsion and plant-derived squalane that helps nourish skin and restore suppleness.

While the added pigments with an amino acid blend effortlessly into the skin for flexible coverage that lives on the skin, not in the skin.

They’ve also launched a guide to help customers find their perfect match from their current G Shade to the new Stretch Shade.

The brand says the foundation is buildable light-to-medium coverage and blends seamlessly onto your skin.

They say: “An 89 percent skincare-based, gel-cream foundation that leaves skin looking moisturized with a natural-to-you finish. Formulated to fuse with skin (never cake on-top), to blend seamlessly and wear up to 12 hours.”

One five-star reviewer said: “I have never been a fan of Foundation, but this one !!! No itching no break outs, skin looking like skin.”

Another wrote: “The colour match was spot on I did not need to blend two colours.”

A third said: “It goes on very smooth and melts into the skin.”

Plus, Glossier has also expanded its range of the Stretch Balm Concealer to 32 shades to compliment the new foundation shades.

The campaign for their new foundation and concealer features WNBA players Ariel Atkins, Diamond Miller, Nyara Sabally, Izzy Harrison, Stephanie Soares and Brea Beal.

This follows up their partnership in 2020 and sees them playing basketball in Tompkins Square Park in New York City.

The Stretch Fluid Foundation retails for $34 USD and Stretch Balm Concealer for $22 USD and are now available via glossier.com and uk.glossier.com.

Plus, if you sign up to Glossier’s mailing list you can receive 10 percent off your first order, which will arrive into your inbox.