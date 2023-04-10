US lawmakers have called on the Justice Department (DOJ) to investigate Warner Bros following the studio’s decision to cancel Batgirl and several HBO Max series.

Four Democratic representatives wrote a letter to the DOJ, claiming the company’s recent merger with Discovery had enabled Warner Bros to “adopt potentially anti-competitive practices that reduce consumer choice”.

Former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, Joaquin Castro, David Cicilline and Pramila Jayapal requested that DOJ anti-trust chief, Jonathan Kanter, look into the studio’s recent business practices.

“The company has the incentive and ability to eliminate broad swaths of its workforce, leaving workers with fewer choices for employment and advancement,” the letter said.

Additionally, the four politicians accused the company of “hollowing out” a large chunk of its content following several HBO Max series cancellations.

One of the most high-profile was the axing of the DC Studios film Batgirl in 2022, which caused a backlash from fans.

The film had been set to introduce the first transgender character in a DC live-action film.

A source reported by New York Post journalist Justin Kroll reportedly said that the film was “unspeakable” and “irredeemable”.

Rumours also spread that the film had exceed its already hefty $70 million (£56 million) budget, reaching almost $100 million (£80.5 million) prior to its cancellation.

Around that time, Warner Bros Discovery’s newly appointed chief executive, David Zaslav, said he would “un-cancel” JK Rowling by releasing new Harry Potter television shows, and added that racial diversity was not the company’s top priority.

Since then, shows featuring queer romances, such as Love Life and Legendary, have also been cancelled.

Lawmakers also noted that, despite the sheer volume of content being cancelled on the streaming service, the company was looking to increase subscription costs.

“Currently, the plan for the combined streaming service is to keep an ad-support plan at $10 (£8) and an ad-free plan between $15 (£12) and $16 (£13),” the lawmakers wrote.

“However, Warner Bros Discovery is offering a premium plan for consumers that will cost $20 (£16) a month for ‘viewers who want to view HBO’s signature shows’.

“This leaves questions unanswered about whether a lower-priced platform will have reduced quality from the current product, while consumers are paying the same price, and lack the transparency necessary to fully evaluate the plans.”