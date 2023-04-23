To celebrate the one year anniversary of Heartstopper, Netflix has delighted and intrigued fans with a surprise announcement.

On Saturday (22 April), streaming giant Netflix dropped a mysterious teaser, promising fans of the hit show a “surprise” in the coming week.

It marks a year since the adorable LGBTQ+ teen comedy-drama was released to critical acclaim, garnering rave reviews and a whole host of industry accolades , including nine nominations and five wins at the first Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.

Just two days after airing, Heartstopper shot to the top of Netflix with a place among the top 10 English series’ on the streaming platform.

Based on the beloved graphic novels and webcomic by British author Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), two teens who fall in love at an all-boys school and navigate sharing their relationship with family, friends and their peers.

In a video shared on Twitter, Netflix’s cryptic teaser features stars Locke, Connor and trans trailblazer Yasmin Finney and William Gao who play Charlie’s friends Elle and Tao respectively.

The teaser starts with a clip Tao dancing and cuts to the scene from season one where Nick gives Charlie a 15th birthday present, with Charlie telling him “I said you didn’t have to get me anything”. This suggests that Netflix has something pretty special in store for Heartstopper aficionados.

We then see Connor, Locke and Gao saying hello to Heartstopper fans, before Finney adds: “We’ve got a surprise for you”.

Connor then teases “this week” before Gao finishes with the question: “What could it be?”

And that’s just the start. All this week we’ll be bringing you the latest news on a whole load of your favourite @NetflixUK titles. Keep checking back – you won’t want to miss it! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 22, 2023

Fans have understandably gone into meltdown, with one Twitter user writing: “SCREAMING CRYING SHAKING HYPERVENTILATING PERFECT STORMS.”

Yes, us too.

THIS WEEK?? SO TODAY OR TOMORROW?? pic.twitter.com/TsnkSraIbj — aury (@ReidHands) April 22, 2023

SCREAMING CRYING SHAKING HYPERVENTILATING PERFECT STORMS — Saber (@sabeszz) April 22, 2023

In May 2020, Netflix confirmed that Heartstopper had been renewed for a second and third season.

Charlie and Nick’s iconic first kiss scene is currently up for a BAFTA award for ‘Memorable Moment’, against some stiff competition in the form of the “Running Up That Hill” scene from Stranger Things and the Derry Girls finale.

In December last year, Alice Oseman shared an adorable photo of Heartstopper‘s cast and crew on Instagram after filming wrapped on season two, promising that the next instalment will be “so magical”.

What will this coming week bring for Heartstopper fans? We can’t wait to find out.