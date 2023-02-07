Heartstopper author Alice Oseman has opened up about the anger she felt after actor Kit Connor was forced to come out as bisexual last year.

Connor, who plays ​​Nick Nelson in the hit Netflix adaptation of Oseman’s heartwarmingly queer graphic novel, revealed that he was bisexual on Twitter last October.

The actor had previously refused to label his sexuality, but was then spotted holding hands with Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow star Maia Reficco, leading to gross speculation and absurd accusations of so-called ‘queerbaiting’.

In an interview with Attitude, Oseman shared her fury at seeing Connor having to out himself to the world.

“It made me so angry,” she explained. “I care about this cast so deeply. I feel like a parent figure. What people were saying to him was so anti-Heartstopper,” she said.

Heartstopper author Alice Oseman for the March/April issue of Attitude (Dean Ryan McDaid)

Heartstopper has received international acclaim for its authentic portrayal of young, queer people navigating their sexuality and identity.

In the show, Connor’s character Nick is able to gradually understand his own bisexuality as he falls for fellow teen Charlie (Joe Locke).

Oseman continued: “How could you watch the show and then do that to him? Truly idiotic. Why would an 18-year-old know exactly who they are?”

At the time of Connor’s forced coming out, Oseman shared her support for Connor and her dismay at those speculating about his sexuality.

“I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes,” she wrote.

“I hope all those people are embarrassed as F**k. Kit you are amazing.”

Connor’s co-star Joe Locke has also faced bizarre speculation about his private life. The teenager, who is openly gay, has seen ‘fans’ and tabloids trying to work out who he is dating.

Speaking to GQ, Locke called the privacy invasion “gross”.

“Someone making money out of rumours about who I – an 18-year-old boy – might be liking or talking to, it’s really gross and perverted,” he said.

“I’m 18… I don’t know who I am yet.”

Hearstopper stars: Kit Connor and Joe Locke. (Getty/Gareth Cattermole)

In other Heartstopper news, Oseman, who has just been named Attitude’s ‘Person of the Year’, has revealed that season two of Heartstopper will put the spotlight on asexuality.

Oseman, who is herself asexual, said that character Isaac Henderson’s asexuality will be explored in greater detail.

“Netflix will hate me for spilling, but yes, asexuality will be discussed on TV in a big way,” she told Attitude.

“I’m excited. I hope it’ll change the world. I hope when it happens in Heartstopper it doesn’t feel like a lesson. You know Isaac, you care about him, and now you’re going to learn something new about him.”

Heartstopper season two has finished filming and is expected to be released at some point this year.

Heartstopper Volume 5 – the final book in Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series – is also expected to be released in the coming months.