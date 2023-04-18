Heartstopper fans, get ready to weep all over again, because Nick and Charlie’s first kiss has been nominated for a BAFTA TV Award.

The adorable scene, which sees Nick and Charlie steal a kiss after sneaking away from bully Harry’s 16th birthday party, is up for the Memorable Moment at this year’s BAFTA TV Awards.

It’s up against Stranger Things’ “Running Up That Hill” scene, the Derry Girls finale, the final The Traitors roundtable, and Queen Elizabeth meeting Paddington Bear during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“Very well done to Derry Girls – surely a no brainer,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“I’m sorry but that Stranger Things scene was cinematic history,” said another. “I love Derry Girls and The Traitors, but I’ll never forget that scene in Stranger Things.”

me after digitally pushing clapham gays out the way to make sure the traitors gets that bafta over the heartstopper twinks https://t.co/d9OugF0cgm pic.twitter.com/LCygKqmrE4 — David Chipakupaku 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) April 18, 2023

sorry it has to be running up that hill Surely https://t.co/6zmbbct364 — ella 🦷 (@lovehesaid) April 18, 2023

In a series crammed full of adorable scenes, Nick and Charlie’s kiss is certainly up there.

After finding a quiet room at bully Harry’s 16th birthday party, Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) edge their hands closer, as Charlie questions whether Nick would ever kiss someone who isn’t a girl.

Cue the little animated flowers and sparks, and the two teenagers lean in for a perfectly-orchestrated smooch.

While the first kiss scene is obviously one of Heartstopper’s most affecting scenes, some fans are feeling divided about the nomination.

“Weird choice for Heartstopper … there is a much more obviously memorable moment from that series,” one person shared on social media, potentially referring to the moment Nick comes out as bisexual to his mum (Olivia Coleman).

Others disagree, and believe Nick and Charlie’s first kiss is the perfect moment to acknowledge with an award.

“What’s more memorable than someone finally coming to terms with their sexuality? It was an awakening for them and educational for those who feel the same,” said one social media user.

“I will never get over the impact this scene has had and bravo to Kit and Joe for portraying it so well,” wrote another.

Nick and Charlie's *moment* made me emotional for 3-5 business days so yeah, would love that to win.



Solid line-up though!https://t.co/VVJAnY4cqJ — Lucy Buglass ✨ (@lucyjadebuglass) April 18, 2023

The Memorable Moment Award is the only BAFTA TV prize selected by the public, with Heartstopper superfans begging their followers to vote for Nick and Charlie’s kiss.

All other BAFTA TV nominations were announced last month and it’s set to be one of the queerest awards ceremonies in British television history, with This Is Going To Hurt, Big Boys and Drag Race UK leading the shortlist.

The BAFTA TV Awards will air on 14 May, hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.