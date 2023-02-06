Beyoncé recently announced the Renaissance World Tour dates and this everything you need to know about tickets.

After a number of sold out presales and the singer adding extra shows due to demand, fans can get their hands on general release tickets.

They’ll be released at 10am local time on 7 February via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com

The pop icon currently has two nights planned at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as well as dates in Cardiff, Sunderland and and Edinburgh.

She’ll also head to Europe, with two nights in Paris as well as shows in Stockholm, Barcelona and Amsterdam.

The Renaissance World Tour will then head to North America, where extra dates have been added in Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta.

You can find out ticket prices, the seating plan and full tour schedule below.

How to get Beyoncé tour tickets

Following a presale it’s been confirmed that they’ll cost the following:

Reserved seats – £50 / £75 / £95 / £125 / £140

Standing – GA Pitch Standing – £106.80

Standing – Gold Circle stadning – £177.50

Silver VIP Fan ticket package – £256

Premium GA standing early entry – £321

Gold VIP Fan ticket package – £341

Club Renaissance Experience standing – £372

Beyhive VIP package – £769

Alien Superstar Riser – £1,038

Pure/Honey On Stage Riser – £1,960

Pure/Honey On Stage front row experience – £2,400

You can check out the detailed seating plan for her shows at Tottenham Stadium. The setup will be similar for all dates across the tour.

What’s the Tottenham Stadium seating plan for Beyoncé?

The seating plan for Beyoncé’s shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Ticketmaster)

These are the latest dates for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, including the newly announced shows.

Keep an eye out on Ticketmaster and Live Nation social media channels for extra dates in other cities.