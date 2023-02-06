Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour: seating plan, ticket prices and more
Beyoncé recently announced the Renaissance World Tour dates and this everything you need to know about tickets.
After a number of sold out presales and the singer adding extra shows due to demand, fans can get their hands on general release tickets.
They’ll be released at 10am local time on 7 February via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com
The pop icon currently has two nights planned at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as well as dates in Cardiff, Sunderland and and Edinburgh.
She’ll also head to Europe, with two nights in Paris as well as shows in Stockholm, Barcelona and Amsterdam.
The Renaissance World Tour will then head to North America, where extra dates have been added in Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta.
You can find out ticket prices, the seating plan and full tour schedule below.
How to get Beyoncé tour tickets
Following a presale it’s been confirmed that they’ll cost the following:
- Reserved seats – £50 / £75 / £95 / £125 / £140
- Standing – GA Pitch Standing – £106.80
- Standing – Gold Circle stadning – £177.50
- Silver VIP Fan ticket package – £256
- Premium GA standing early entry – £321
- Gold VIP Fan ticket package – £341
- Club Renaissance Experience standing – £372
- Beyhive VIP package – £769
- Alien Superstar Riser – £1,038
- Pure/Honey On Stage Riser – £1,960
- Pure/Honey On Stage front row experience – £2,400
You can check out the detailed seating plan for her shows at Tottenham Stadium. The setup will be similar for all dates across the tour.
What’s the Tottenham Stadium seating plan for Beyoncé?
This is the Tottenham Stadium seating plan for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.
What are the Renaissance World Tour dates?
These are the latest dates for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, including the newly announced shows.
Keep an eye out on Ticketmaster and Live Nation social media channels for extra dates in other cities.
- 10 May – Stockholm, Friends Arena – tickets
- 14 May – Brussels, Baudoin Stadium – tickets
- 17 May – Cardiff, Principality Stadium – tickets
- 20 May – Edinburgh, Murrayfield – tickets
- 23 May – Sunderland, Stadium of Light – tickets
- 26 May – Paris, Stade De France – tickets
- 29 May – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets
- 30 May – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets
- 6 June – Lyon, Groupama Stadium – tickets
- 8 June – Barcelona, Olympic Stadium – tickets
- 11 June – Marseille, Orange Velodrome – tickets
- 15 June – Cologne, Rheinenergiestadion – tickets
- 17 June – Amsterdam, JC Arena – tickets
- 21 June – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion – tickets
- 24 June – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park – tickets
- 27 June – Warsaw, PGE Nardowy – tickets
- 8-9 July – Toronto, Rogers Centre – tickets
- 12 July – Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field – tickets
- 15 July – Nashville, Nissan Stadium – tickets
- 17 July – Louisville, Cardinal Stadium – tickets
- 20 July – Minneapolis, Huntington Bank Stadium – tickets
- 22-23 July – Chicago, Solider Field – tickets
- 26 July – Detroit, Ford Field – tickets
- 29-30 July – New York, Metlife Stadium – tickets
- 1 August – Boston, Gillette Stadium – tickets
- 3 August – Pittsburgh, Heinz Field – tickets
- 5-6 August – Washington, Fedex Field – tickets
- 9 August – Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium – tickets
- 11-12 August – Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium – tickets
- 16 August – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium – tickets
- 18 August – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium – tickets
- 21 August – St. Louis, Dome at America’s Center – tickets
- 24 August – Phoenix, State Farm Stadium – tickets
- 26 August – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium – tickets
- 30 August – San Francisco, Levi’s Stadium – tickets
- 2-3 September – Los Angeles, Sofi Stadium – tickets
- 11 September – Vancouver, BC Place – tickets
- 13 September – Seattle, Lumen Field – tickets
- 18 September – Kansas City, Arrowhead Stadium – tickets
- 21 September – Dallas, AT&T Stadium – tickets
- 23-24 September – Houston, NRG Stadium – tickets
- 27 September – New Orleans, Ceasar’s Superdrome – tickets
