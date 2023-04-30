In the adorable crossover we never knew we were missing until now, Heartstopper actor Joe Locke attended a Taylor Swift concert, collected friendship bracelets from fans and sent queer Twitter into meltdown.

Long-time LGBTQ+ ally Taylor Swift is currently taking her visually stunning Eras tour across North America, as her 10th studio album, Midnights, continues to rank in the top 10 of both the US and UK charts.

The pop icon has repeatedly used her platform to champion LGBTQ+ rights, from her 2019 hit “You Need to Calm Down” which was hailed as a clapback against homophobes and transphobes – with a music video including Queer Eye’s Fab Five and Miss RuPaul herself – and declaring “trans rights are human rights” after the US House of Representatives passed the Equality Act in 2021.

Swift recently came out swinging for trans representation, recruiting trans actor and model Laith Ashley for her “Lavender Haze” music video.

And now, Swifties everywhere have concrete proof that Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke is a fan of the “Blank Space” hitmaker, too.

At the Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday (29 April), fans were delighted by the presence of Locke, who plays Charlie Spring in Netflix’s acclaimed queer comedy-drama.

In a denim jacket and baseball cap, the 19-year-old actor posted photos of himself enjoying the concert on his Instagram Stories, and wearing a plethora of adorable friendship bracelets gifted by fans, alongside a pink Eras Tour wristband.

(Instagram @joelocke03)

Twitter was quickly awash with selfies of Locke posing with beaming – and in some cases, screaming – Swifties, who were clearly overwhelmed by the Heartstopper star’s presence.

The wholesome reacts from fans should warm even the coldest heart, with one Heartstopper stan tweeting: “Joe Locke getting friendship bracelets from fans and being recognised and appreciated pls can I tattoo this day on my arm.”

Another said: “Can’t believe me and Joe Locke just watched Taylor Swift perform lover in the same room at the same time s**t’s crazy.”

is that joe locke seeing taylor swift pic.twitter.com/iPzVjzL4o5 — elle is loosing their mind🍂 (@ellb2005) April 29, 2023

joe locke deserves the world and i'm so happy we had the chance to see him happy yesterday. pic.twitter.com/UmCPqyElsD — ANNA! 3rd august!! 🍵🍂 (@annalbxu) April 30, 2023

going absolutely insane, i literally talked to joe locke about taylor swift and he told me she’s part of his daily mix and he always listens to her and i said he needs to be at the next tour and he said definitely and LOOOOOOK HES AT ERAS TOUR!!!!! i love this so much 😭🤍 https://t.co/omRHFv7usp — zara ⎊ (@foolsdnp) April 29, 2023

JOE LOCKE AT THE ERA TOUR ARE YOU KIDDING ME??? pic.twitter.com/9ux9MSgYkh — adam (@snugglyspring) April 29, 2023

people are MEETING JOE LOCKE at a TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT pic.twitter.com/0XUWRhssbj — cherry ☽☾ toh spoilers (@N3RV0USWRECK) April 29, 2023

Netflix’s Heartstopper, adapted from the graphic novels by British author Alice Oseman, is set to return for a second season on 3 August, and Oseman has already confirmed that it will contain plenty of new, previously unexplored plotlines.

In a teaser video shared on Monday (24 April), Kit Connor, who plays Charlie’s boyfriend Nick, also told fans to expect “a different vibe to season one”.

Taylor Swift’s epic Eras Tour continues in North America until August.