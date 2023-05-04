Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf says he hopes a compromise can be found to allow Joanna Cherry’s cancelled Edinburgh Fringe show to go ahead.

The Edinburgh South West MP’s show was set to take part in an “In conversation with…” event at The Stand’s New Town Theatre on 10 August, but some staff at the venue refused to work on it due to concerns over “gender-critical” Cherry’s views and it was axed.

Cherry told the Guardian: “I am sick of being misrepresented. I have never said anything transphobic, but I am against self-identification.”

She has previously suggested that trans conversion therapy should remain legal.

On Wednesday (3 May), Yousaf said: “I hope Joanna’s show can go ahead. I hope a compromise found.

“Joanna and I have a difference on a number of issues, including the Gender Recognition Reform Bill that was passed by the Scottish parliament, but I do think it’s important [her] views are heard.”

Cherry has been outspoken in her views on trans and women’s rights and has been critical of the Scottish government’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

Yousaf continued: “I think you would accept that as first minister I’m not in the habit of telling comedy clubs and other venues what shows they must and must not put on, particularly when it’s one of my own MPs involved.

Meanwhile, Cherry has criticised the venue for cancelling the show. She tweeted to her more than 125,000 followers: “It should not be possible for venues or their staff to no-platform #lesbians and feminists like me who believe that sex is an immutable biological fact.

“Such discrimination is unlawful as well as unacceptable. This needs [to be] widely called out.”

In a statement on Monday (1 May), the club said: “Further to our previous policy statement on this matter, following extensive discussions, it has become clear that a number of the Stand’s key operational staff, including venue management and box office personnel, are unwilling to work on this event.

“As we have previously stated, we will ensure that their views are respected.

“We will not compel our staff to work on this event and so have concluded that the event is unable to proceed on a properly staffed, safe and legally compliant basis.”

A spokesperson for the Edinburgh Fringe told PinkNews: “The Fringe is an open-access festival, which means the Fringe Society does not have any involvement in deciding which shows do or do not appear at the festival. This is handled independently by venues and artists.”