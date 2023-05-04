Kylie Minogue is set to announce a huge comeback including a UK arena tour.

The pop icon is rumoured to be released new music this year and planning a headline tour for 2024.

This would mark the first time the singer has toured in five years, having previously embarked on a summer tour in 2019 to celebrate, The Definitive Collection.

The greatest hits tour saw her perform headline sets across the UK and Europe, including the Legend Slot at Glastonbury Festival.

According to reports by the Mirror, as well as the tour, she will reportedly drop a new track from her upcoming 16th studio album before her birthday on 28 May.

She is said to have worked on it with producer Lost Boy, who has created hits for artists including Dua Lipa, Becky Hill and Ellie Goulding.

An insider told The Sun: “Kylie has finally finished the album and is now raring to go with her return to music.

“It is being kept under lock and key and hardly anyone at her record label has even heard it.”

“It’s classic Kylie and is sure to go down well with fans,” the source added.

This will follow up 2020’s number one album, Disco, which was partly recorded during lockdown.

The album features singles “Say Something”, “I Love It”, “Magic” and “Real Groove” and became her sixth number one album in the UK.

A joint Kylie and Dannii tour when? pic.twitter.com/ANXC3gG37P — Hun-derrated (@Hun_derrated) February 24, 2023

The pop icon recently returned to the stage for a headline performance at Sydney’s WorldPride.

Her setlist featured some of her biggest queer anthems including “Spinning Around”, “Slow” and “Your Disco Needs You”.

The performance also saw a surprise cameo from her sister Dannii, who wore a matching sheer outfit as they sang a rendition of the hit, “All The Lovers”.

Fans raved about the set, with one writing on social media: “The way I gagged. I still haven’t recovered.”

“Kylie and Dannii doing “All The Lovers” was strangely emotional and completely euphoric,” said another.

Fans will be hoping for more iconic moments on Kylie’s next tour and you can keep an eye out on the singer’s social media channels and Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

