BST Hyde Park 2024: dates, lineup, tickets and everything you need to know

BST Hyde Park festival is back for 2024 and this is everything you need to know from headliners to tickets and dates.

The annual music festival will return to London across three weekends in June and July with some of the biggest names in music.

This includes pop icons Shania Twain, Kylie Minogue and Robbie Williams, alongside K-pop stars Stray Kids.

Plus SZA will headline her biggest UK show to date following the success of her SOS Tour and Kings of Leon return with a new album and headline show.

Finishing up the 2024 lineup is music legend Stevie Nicks, who plays her first solo date in UK in a number of years and classical star Andrea Bocelli.

More names are to be announced in the coming months, including support acts, to complete the 2024 lineup.

As well as live music, the festival will also host food and drink and week-long, free activities that will be revealed soon.

If you’re thinking about getting a ticket for BST Hyde Park 2024, then you can find out everything you need to know below.

The festival is returning for 2024 and taking over Hyde Park across a number of weekends in June and July.

This year’s BST Hyde Park will kick off on 29 June, with shows planned for 30 June, 5-7 July and it’s set to finish up across the weekend of 12-14 July.

You can find out which artists are performing across the three weekends below.

What’s the BST Hyde Park 2024 lineup?

SZA is the latest headliner confirmed for BST Hyde Park 2024. (Anna Webber/Getty Images for Spotify)

The headliners for this year’s BST Hyde Park festival have been confirmed, as well as a number of support acts. While the full lineups will be announced in the coming months.

29 June – SZA / Sampha / Snoh Aalegra – tickets

30 June – Kings of Leon / The Vaccines / Paolo Nutini – tickets

5 July – Andrea Bocelli – tickets

6 July – Robbie Williams – tickets

7 July – Shania Twain / The Corrs – tickets

12 July – Stevie Nicks – tickets

13 July – Kylie Minogue – tickets

14 July – Stray Kids – tickets

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are now on sale for all announced shows via Ticketmaster.

You can choose your preferred day and select from the different ticket options. This includes general admission standing, gold circle standing and VIP packages.

Ticket prices vary for each date, but for the most recently announced show they’re priced at the following:

General admission standing (launch) – £90.45

General admission standing (tier 2) – £101.15

Primary entry (launch) – £122.45

Gold circle (launch) – £175.95

Gold circle (tier 2) – £197.95

Gold VIP HydeAway (launch) – £252.95

Gold VIP HydeAway (tier 2) – £274.95

Diamond VIP Experience (launch) – £252.95

Diamond VIP Experience (tier 2) – £274.95

The ALL.COM VIP Terrace (launch) – £252.95

The ALL.COM VIP Terrace (tier 2) – £274.95

Ultimate VIP HydeAway (launch) – £349.95

Ultimate Diamond VIP Experience (launch) – £349.95

Ultimate ALL.COM VIP Terrace (launch) – £399.95

What’s the BST Hyde Park map?

Here’s the map for BST Hyde Park, which should give you an idea of what each ticket type will get you.

The map for BST Hyde Park 2024. (Ticketmaster)

To get tickets for all BST Hyde Park 2024 shows head to Ticketmaster.