Kylie Minogue is headlining BBC Radio 2’s In the Park festival – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop icon will top the bill of the festival which takes place on 16-17 September, with the singer closing the festival on the Sunday.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 8:15am on 14 June via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The festival will take place at Leicester’s Victoria Park and will also see performances from Soft Cell, Tears for Fears and Bananarama.

The lineup also features the likes of Jessie Ware, Beverly Knight, Sam Ryder, Busted and Texas.

The news of Kylie’s headline set comes after her latest single, “Padam Padam” has taken the charts by storm.

Since dropping her electro-pop banger on 18 May, she’s secured her highest position in the UK charts in over a decade, become a viral TikTok sensation, a meme queen and hailed as ‘mother’ of the gays.

The track has reached number 12 on the Official Singles Chart, equaling the chart position of 2014’s “Into the Blue”.

She recently performed the track in the UK for the first time, in a surprise appearance at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball.

One viral video shows a Kylie mega-fan completely lose it as she shrieks “Is it Kylie?!” in absolute delight.

This is the greatest reaction I have ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/czG8kdX86P — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) June 11, 2023

It’s also rumoured that the pop icon is planning a huge UK tour, which would mark her first in a number of years.

You can find out the full lineup and ticket details for Radio 2 In the Park below.

Who’s on the Radio 2 In the Park lineup?

The lineup feature Kylie Minogue as a headliner, and she’ll be joined by the following lineup:

Radio 2’s In the Park lineup at Leicester’s Victoria Park.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 8:15am on 14 June via Ticketmaster.

Fans can get their hands on day tickets for 16 or 17 September, with 35,000 tickets available for each day, marking Radio 2’s biggest ever festival.

Ticket prices will be confirmed when they go on sale.