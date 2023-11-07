Kylie Minogue has opened her much-anticipated Las Vegas residency show – and this is the setlist.

The pop icon launched her More Than Just a Residency show at Voltaire this November, performing some of her biggest hits.

When announcing the residency earlier this year, the singer said it be a one-of-a-kind experience for fans as it’ll be an intimate show.

Well, now fans know exactly what to expect as the singer has officially debuted the residency.

The setlist spans her decades-long career from 1988’s “The Loco-Motion” to recent hit “Padam Padam” from 2023.

The show also features fan-favourites including “Slow”, “Love at First Sight” and “Confide Me” as well as a cover of an Elvis Presley classic.

Below you can find out everything we know about the setlist, as well as dates and tickets info.

What’s Kylie Minogue’s Las Vegas setlist?

For the first two shows (3-4 November), Kylie performed the following setlist at Voltaire for her More Than Just a Residency.

Act I

Magic / Can’t Get You Out of My Head (intro)

Light Years

Supernova

Your Disco Needs You

Come Into My World

Vegas High

In Your Eyes

Get Outta My Way

Act II

Tension

Slow

Hold On to Now

Can’t Help Falling in Love (Elvis Presley cover)

Confide in Me

Act III

Magic (interlude)

Spinning Around

The Loco-Motion

All The Lovers

Encore

Padam Padam

Can’t Get You Out of My Head

Love at First Sight

Vegas High (Reprise)

Can I still get tickets?

Unfortunately tickets for both runs of shows (3 November to 28 January) and (8 March to 4 May) sold out within hours of going on sale.

It’s likely that the pop icon will announce further dates in 2024 for her Las Vegas residency, so watch this space.

Like previous dates, they’ll be available from Ticketmaster. You don’t need any codes to access this sale, just log in to your Ticketmaster account, head to the Kylie Minogue artist page and select your preferred date.

You’ll then be directed to a queue and “be assigned a random place in line (alongside everyone else who also arrives before Voltaire Starring Kylie Minogue begins)”.