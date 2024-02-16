Kylie Minogue announces BST Hyde Park show: tickets, presale info and more.

Kylie Minogue has announced a huge headline UK tour date for BST Hyde Park – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop icon will headline the London festival this summer on 13 July.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Wednesday 21 February via Ticketmaster.

It currently marks her only UK show scheduled for 2024 as the singer continues her Las Vegas residency.

Kylie said: “I can’t wait to return to BST Hyde Park this summer. My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience. So excited to see you all again!”

The singer is currently headlining a residency entitled More Than Just a Residency in Vegas which is running until 4 May.

This will mark her first UK show in a number of months after she headlined BBC Radio 2’s In the Park in September and a one-off show at the Royal Albert Hall in late 2023.

The Hyde Park show will be in support of her 16th studio album, Tension which became her ninth number one album in the UK.

It features viral hit “Padam Padam” which recently won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Dance Recording.

Fans can also expect to hear hits from the pop icon’s back catalogue including “All the Lovers”, “Love at First Sight”, “Slow”, “Confide in Me” and “Locomotion”.

She joins the likes of Shania Twain, Stray Kids, Robbie Williams and Andrea Bocelli on the 2024 lineup for BST Hyde Park.

You can find out everything you need to know about Kylie’s headline show at Hyde Park including ticket details below.

How to get Kylie Minogue at BST Hyde Park tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday 21 February via Ticketmaster.

A presale is currently taking place for American Express cardholders. This is available via Ticketmaster and you’ll need to use your Amex card during checkout to get the tickets.

Another presale is taking place from 10am on Monday 19 February. This is the BST Hyde Park presale and is available to those signed up to the mailing list. You can do this at bst-hydepark.com.

You can find out the Kylie Minogue ticket prices for the show below.

How much are tickets?

These are the confirmed prices for Kylie Minogue tickets at BST Hyde Park.

General Admission Standing – £90.45

Primary Entry – £111.85

Gold Circle – £197.95

Gold VIP HydeAway – £274.95

Diamond VIP Experience – £274.95

The ALL.COM VIP Terrace – £324.95

Ultimate VIP HydeAway – £449.95

Ultimate ALL.COM VIP Terrace – £499.95