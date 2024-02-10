Kylie Minogue wants to collaborate with Madonna: ‘We would both love it’

Kylie Minogue has shared that she wants to collaborate with fellow pop legend Madonna, revealing it’s something that they’ve both talked about.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Kylie Minogue is back and bigger than ever thanks to the global success of her 2023 dance-pop album Tension.

Since the album dropped, Kylie has been dominating the music industry, with a Grammy win, a brief Las Vegas residency that sold out in seconds, and a TV concert special at the Royal Albert Hall.

Kylie Minogue is up for a Madonna collaboration. (Getty/Samir Hussein)

Next month, the ‘Padam Padam’ singer will be honoured with Billboard Women In Music’s Icon Award, and attend the BRIT Awards where she is nominated for International Artist of the Year.

Minogue has the world at her fingertips, so when she was asked if there’s anyone she’d like to collaborate with on future music, she took some big swings.

In an interview with E! News, Kylie Minogue hinted that she and Madonna had previously spoken about collaborating before.

“How is Earth still spinning when this hasn’t happened?” she joked.

“We would both love it. I know I would, and she’s mentioned it before. So, hey! Maybe.”

That was enough to get fans excited, rushing to X (formerly Twitter) to let the pop queens know that they’re seated for this one.

Madonna is currently in the middle of her Celebration Tour. (Getty/Kevin Mazur)

“Could someone tell them pride is coming! Padam girl!” tweeted one user.

“NOW WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?” commented a second.

And a third begged. “PICK UP THE PHONE MADONNA”.

Madonna is likely a little too busy to talk collabs right now, as she’s still in the midst of her iconic Celebration Tour.

The ‘Like A Virgin’ singer in currently on the North American leg of her tour, which won’t wrap up until 26 April when she puts on her final show in Mexico City.

Asked if there’s anyone else she’d be interested in working with, the Minogue told the entertainment news outlet: “I don’t know, maybe Harry Styles would be good. Wouldn’t that be good?”

Yes, Kylie. Yes, it would.

Harry might have a little bit more free time on his hands, with his most recent tour Love On Tour wrapping in July 2023.

Can we make this happen ASAP, please? The people need this!