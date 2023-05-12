Bianca Del Rio, the sixth victor of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will return for her second season as host of the show’s recap series The Pit Stop – and she’ll be joined by some iconic queens.

If you’re a die hard Drag Race fan, The Pit Stop – the show’s companion series to its weekly episodes – will be just as important to you as the show itself.

Previous hosts have included legends like Bob the Drag Queen, Trixie Mattel, Monét X Change and most recently, Bianca Del Rio, with the winner of Drag Race‘s sixth season chairing the discussion of season 15’s drama, delusion and trans excellence.

Friday (12 May) will go down as a good day in Drag Race herstory, then, as not only have the first two episodes of All Stars 8 already dropped – with the first episode free to watch in the UK – but Bianca has been announced as The Pit Stop‘s returning host, with a full slate of iconic guests already announced.

“Like a bad rash… I’m baaaack! The greatest thing about a new season of All Stars is I don’t have to compete but get to judge all of them by hosting The Pit Stop,” Del Rio said in a statement to Variety.

How to watch The Pit Stop for All Stars 8

Each week, Del Rio and her guest will recap and review the most recent episode of All Stars 8. New episodes of The Pit Stop will premiere Saturdays on the RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube channel.

Among the stars joining Del Rio to dish on the lipstick assassins, girl groups and improv challenges of All Stars 8 are some TikTok sensations, at least two former All Stars winners and a Miss Congeniality, for good measure.

The guests announced thus far are:

Alaska – All Stars 2 winner, season five

Kylie Sonique Love – All Stars 6 winner, season two

Sugar and Spice – season 15

Mistress Isabelle Brooks – season 15

Kornbread ‘The Snack’ Jeté – season 14

Peppermint – season nine

sugar and spice in the same room as bianca del rio is gonna be so iconic i just know it https://t.co/bFWNCOwKNX pic.twitter.com/y8hrFRlNRm — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) May 11, 2023

The queens up for dissection by Bianca Del Rio and friends, returning for a second (or third) chance at the crown – and to play the Fame Games – are as follows:

Alexis Michelle, season nine

Darienne Lake, season six

Heidi N Closet, season 12

Jaymes Mansfield, season nine

Jessica Wild, season two

Jimbo, Canada’s Drag Race season one/ UK Vs. TW season one

Kahanna Montrese, season 11

Kandy Muse, season 13

Lala Ri, season 13

Monic Beverly Hillz, season five

Mrs Kasha Davis, season seven

Naysha Lopez, season eight

While there may be a few raised eyebrows at some of the more ‘left field’ choices on the list, such as very early outs on their original seasons, All Stars 6 also contained some rogue queens and has gone down in memory as one of the best All Stars seasons ever.

The first two episodes of All Stars 8 are available to watch now on Paramount Plus in the US and WOW Presents Plus around the world, with further instalments to be released weekly.