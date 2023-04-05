Greta Gerwig’s startlingly camp Barbie is on the horizon, and the memes are rolling in thick and fast.

Featuring an all-star cast that includes Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, Ncuti Gatwa and Hari Nef, the film has already cemented itself as a gay fever dream.

Earlier this week (4 April), fans were treated to the blockbuster’s second trailer, featuring a toyshop full of celebrity Barbies and Ken dolls. We were also shown the movie’s official poster, alongside more than 20 character posters, describing each role in a singular line.

There’s Kate McKinnon as the Barbie who’s always doing the splits, diplomat Barbie Nicola Coughlan, and Emma Mackey’s Barbie with the Nobel Prize for physics.

The trailer, character cards and their accompanying taglines have become much-memed gay Twitter fodder. Here are just some of the funniest, cleverest and… well, downright most bonkers!

The RuPaul’s Drag Race dolls are up for becoming… dolls

From Cheryl Hole to Kelly Mantle, the Drag Race girlies are very much up for joining the Barbie cast. Fans, meanwhile are specifically wondering when Trixie Mattel will be added to the star-studded line-up.

I live. Lol — Silky “Cancel Student Loans” Ganache (@SilkyGanache) April 4, 2023

The barbie no one bought 😂 https://t.co/wbmKiFCJO9 — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) April 5, 2023

This Barbie is ready to rock n roll pic.twitter.com/l23h44zEgl — the r is silent (@a1andar) April 4, 2023

This Barbie is in your replies pic.twitter.com/spUNuJIB5q — Eve 6000 🦋 (@alsoabouteve) April 4, 2023

homophobic that we didn’t get this pic.twitter.com/T3yWLGDDpn — Grey (@grey_jarvis) April 4, 2023

All the fandoms of all the TV series are getting involved

With Jinkx Monsoon recently being cast in the upcoming season of Doctor Who, a precedent has been set that any TV and film crossover is possible. The gays, girls and theys, therefore, have a few more ideas about who they’d like to see grace the pink shores of Barbieland.

this barbie is a starrrrrr!! pic.twitter.com/acS7mHlYH3 — stephanie ✶ (@nitefilm) April 4, 2023

This Barbie is looking like a snack. pic.twitter.com/kgV4Rs6iOL — Yellowjackets (@yellowjackets96) April 4, 2023

The music fandoms, too

With so many celebrities in Barbie, it’s more a case of who isn’t in there. But the fandoms of those who aren’t on the cast list are pretending they are anyway.

For music fans, all hope is not lost: there’s still time for Taylor Swift or Harry Styles to record a song or two for the soundtrack.

you guessed it, this barbie’s a rockstar pic.twitter.com/6dBWPiu3A1 — ❀ a (@hardliqueur) April 4, 2023

This Barbie is a songstress pic.twitter.com/6cpLhxLwuU — honeymoun (@honeymounz) April 4, 2023

Your favourite horror icons are in on the meme

By now, we know that most of our favourite horror legends, from M3GAN to Ghostface, are inherently queer. What we don’t know, for certain, is whether any of them will be popping up for a camp little cameo in Barbie. Never say never.

This Barbie is going to court

A meme is at its best when it references the big news of the day. Thanks to Donald Trump, that was easy.

This "Barbie" is ARRESTED pic.twitter.com/5MDJP71a0B — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) April 4, 2023

Others are just taking the meme and running with it

Not every meme has to be intelligent, though. Some memes are hilarious because they’re plain silly.

This Barbie is like "oh my god, time and place!" pic.twitter.com/glV1q7Tm6U — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) April 4, 2023

First look at Kim Woodburn in Greta Gerwig’s ‘BARBIE’. pic.twitter.com/7LIBV8zvF8 — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) April 4, 2023

this Barbie did the thing pic.twitter.com/jPbxNR8g43 — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) April 4, 2023

Whichever meme is your favourite, this one said it best: “This Barbie is impressed at how the marketing team for the film knew for a fact that we would grab this and run with it.”

Barbie is released in cinemas in the UK on 21 July 2023.