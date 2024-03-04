Barbie The Movie: In Concert announces North American tour dates.

The blockbuster hit Barbie is heading to a venue near you as part of a newly announced Barbie The Movie: In Concert Tour.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film will be shown on the big screen and accompanied by the Barbie Land Sinfonietta orchestra.

The all-female orchestra will perform the award-winning score and soundtrack, which features Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 8 March via Ticketmaster.

The tour will stop off at amphitheaters across North America this summer, beginning on 2 July.

Barbie The Movie: In Concert will then head to 37 cities across the summer, including the originally announced show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on 27 July.

Tony Award-winning conductor and executive producer Macy Schmidt said: “Music lends so much heart and excitement to the Barbie film.

“Between the stunning and clever orchestral score and the upbeat iconic pop soundtrack, music is carrying us through the story.

“On top of getting to experience the film unlike ever before, Barbie The Movie: In Concert audiences will have the privilege of watching some of the world’s best musicians come together and do what they do best.”

She also confirmed that the live concert will feature an “all-women orchestra” who will bring the film’s message to life on stage.

The Oscar-nominated, smash-hit film stars Margot Robbie in the title role, as well as an ensemble cast featuring Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, America Ferrera and Will Ferrell.

The film’s soundtrack features hits by the likes of Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice as well as Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken”.

Following its release the film went on to create the Barbenheimer meme alongside Oppenheimer, which saw fans see both films as a double feature and it became the highest-grossing film of 2023.

You can find out more about tickets, including presale details for the Barbie The Movie: In Concert Tour below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale from 10am local time on 8 March via Ticketmaster.

A Citi cardmember presale takes place from 10am local time on 5 March. This is available to cardholders, and you’ll need to use that card during checkout.

A Barbie presale takes place from 12pm local time on 5 March. To access this just use the code “BARBIE”.

A Live Nation and Ticketmaster presale takes place from 10am local time on 7 March. To access these, sign up or log in to your account.

You can check out the full tour schedule and further presale details below.