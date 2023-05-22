The president of the University of Oxford’s LGBTQ+ society has received horrifying death threats amid protests over ‘gender critic’ Kathleen Stock speaking at the Oxford Union.

The row over the former University of Sussex professor’s upcoming appearance at the Oxford Union has raged since her appearance was first announced in April, with anti-trans bigots dogpiling on LGBTQ+ students who oppose her views.

President of Oxford University LGBTQ+ Society Amiad Haran Diman, who goes by Addi, told PinkNews they had been expecting such a threat but to actually receive one was “very concerning”.

“It is not something you can really prepare for because when it actually happens, it feels much more serious and much more alarming,” the DPhil student in politics said.

Sharing a photograph of the letter on Twitter, the document makes vile threats against the president by telling them to “watch [their] back” and “backlash against Transgender is coming in all countries that accept LGB”.

My friends and I received thousands of hateful and threatening comments, but this didn't seem to bother @Docstockk who thanked and declared her love to the "wonderful" bunch who defend her online. Well, this dangerous hate campaign has resulted in me getting a death threat today. pic.twitter.com/T2qjPsppuY — Amiad (Addi) Haran Diman🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@AddiHD02) May 19, 2023

Diman immediately reported the matter to Thames Valley Police, who are investigating the death threat.

Commenting on the death threat and rife anti-trans rhetoric in the UK, Diman said it reveals “what environment trans activists have to work in” currently.

They said this level of violent abuse and threats is not something the local community or student society has experienced before, leaving LGBTQ+ members in the city “shocked”.

The backlash made worse by “cynical exploitation by the media to stoke the cultural war”.

“It has a very chilling effect on us and just goes to show the UK is very hostile to us,” they said.

In response to the vile letter, Kathleen Stock issued a reply via her official Twitter account: “This is awful, and you know very well (or you would do, if you ever engaged with what I think) that I condemn it wholeheartedly. Now you’ve experienced this, do you reconsider decision to defame me with total lies and distortions, increasing likelihood of retribution against me?”

In a second tweet, she added: “This is an opportunity for you to calm things down, ceasing the inflammatory invective against me that is based on a total fantasy version of who I am, what I believe, and what I have said, and enabling a respectful, responsible discussion to take place. I hope you take it.”

Oxford Union accused of ‘disregarding the welfare of its LGBTQ+ members’

The Oxford Union, the University of Oxford’s 200-year-old debating society, announced the gender critical academic’s appearance as part of its Trinity Term card, with Stock set to speak on 30 May.

LGBTQ+ students were quick to slam the Oxford Union for platforming the professor who holds trans-exclusionary views, though Stock claims she is not transphobic.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the OULGBTQ+ Society said it was “dismayed and appalled” by the decision to host her, stating: “Once again, the Union is disregarding the welfare of its LGBTQ+ members under the guise of free speech.”

The Oxford Union has since said it will offer welfare resources and support during the talk, for any students impacted by Stock’s views.

Kathleen Stock, herself, wrote in response to OULGBTQ+’s statement on Twitter that it contains “several falsehoods” and though she is “not a lawyer” is “probably defamatory”, however she did not expand on the comments.

“Also, it makes you look utterly ridiculous,” she added.

Several colleges, including St St Edmund Hall, Mansfield, Christ Church, St Anne’s and St Hilda’s, proceeded to pass motions condemning her appearance on campus.

The motions came as students at the university prepare to protest against Stock’s appearance at the end of May, and use the rally as a platform to launch Oxford Trans+ Pride.

The pride event seeks to celebrate trans people in Oxford, whilst taking a stance against Stock’s views.

PinkNews has contacted Thames Valley Police for comment.

PinkNews has contacted Kathleen Stock’s representatives for comment.